The friends of Meghan Markle are so good at nothing

Being friends with Meghan Markle comes with a range of very specific, thin benefits. You will never have to do pilates on the beach again. Meghan is coming with you. Your kitchen counter top will suddenly be filled with an abundance of handwritten, calligraphy-sporting thank you cards. They will roast you a chicken just because.

But of course there is no such thing as a free baby shower of $ 300,000. Meghan’s crew must also follow a few rules. On the top of the list? Become skilled in the art of saying nothing.

Although Meghan has a real publicist (Keleigh Thomas Morgan, from Sunshine Sachs), her tops also pull their weight as ad hoc PRs. When they talk to reporters, they show an astonishing amount of reserve that is impossible to understand for anyone who has ever succumbed to impulse buying chocolate bar impulse buying.

Read their “candid” conversations about the Duchess and you will get almost no insight into the life and personality of Meghan. And that’s what matters.

If your common sense can tolerate it, come on this journey of highly orchestrated quote groups. You learn nothing about one of the world’s most talked about women, but you will feel bad that your friends are not as nice as hers.

“(Meghan) is so passionate about the work she does … She is so conscious when she puts her wardrobe together.” -Misha Nonoo, The Telegraph

I can’t dress myself when I’m unconscious. Such a bastion of relatability, that Meghan!

As you may know, Nonoo is the rumor broker Meghan and Harry introduced in 2016. A profile in the New York Times called the fashion designer a “good personal friend” of the couple. She and Meghan met for lunch at the Miami Art Basel trade show. I will explain it to Nonoo in her own confusing words:

“We sat down and started talking from the very beginning about a shared passion for equality, empowerment of women and our love for dogs.”

Here is an example of first conversations I had with people who later became friends: “I love that eye shadow, what is it?” “Hey, is this the rule for the bathroom?” And “The person you’re on a date with has talked about their high school SAT scores for 15 minutes, despite being at least 30 years old. Do you need me to save you?”

I have never knocked on the shoulder of the woman putting her makeup in a bathroom mirror and asking, “I wonder, how is your passion for equality these days?” are – in particular, Colombo, the puppy of Emily Ratajkowski.

“She is very nice. She is very generous and a very, very sweet person. “ —Gayle King, CBS This morning

Here Gayle King – who has both a journalistic and a personal relationship with Meghan – describes the duchess as I do a new friend of a friend. She is kind. We had one conversation about a real crime podcast that we both listen to, so that’s cool. Of course I like her!

“Megs … she was always meant for big things. To be a change and thereby be an important voice. It is amazing that she has found that calling and has the platform to do it. By the time this comes out, she will have a baby. It’s so amazing how lives change. “ —Priyanka Chopra, Elle UK

Empowerment-crazy libs, brought to you by the Quantico actress. It is a nice stack of buzzwords such as ‘voice’, ‘calling’ and ‘platform’ that together mean zero. Then Chopra becomes randomly nostalgic, talking about babies and the ever-changing seasons of life, as if she is singing “landslide” during the happy hour of karaoke.

“During our almost 15-year friendship, I have seen Meghan’s commitment to self-growth and generosity.” —Janina Gavankar, AltFound

You have seen Meghan’s dedication to self-growth and generosity, Janina? Increase? Flourish? Touch the lives of many? No, you just watched it. Like a very beautiful bird, from a distance. For a very long time. Would you like some water? Or maybe some soup?

“She has that warm elegance, although her style is hard to determine. It is stylish and timeless.” —Abigail Spencer, Vanity Fair

Spencer, who played opposite Markle in the TV show Suits, seems as confused by her words as I do. “Stylish” and “timeless” are perfect placeholders for when you have no idea what you are saying. It is meant so well, but so vague. One of those few times when you shouldn’t say anything at all, even if it’s something fun.

“Listen, every person must have a little privacy in his life. There are certain things that I hold dear and secret. There are things I will never be sure about. My life is an open book, but there are always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read. “ —Jessica Mulroney, Harper’s Bazaar

The Canadian stylist and TV presenter, often referred to as Meghan’s best friend, is also her most mysterious. The above quote doesn’t tell me anything about their relationship – I think that’s the point – but I do wonder if books are different in Canada. Secret pages?

Even if Mulroney rarely comes up with Meghan anecdotes, like many Instagram moms, she can’t resist the urge to post an inspiring quote from time to time. A few are connected to news about the royal family. After Meghan and Harry made it clear that they wanted to “step down” from their official duties, the stylist responded with a graphic quote from Gina Carey that said, “A strong woman sees a challenge and winks.”

Cheeky and with a closed mouth – the hallmark of a true confidant.

.