The 'Friends' co-creator clarifies details of a possible reunion

Friends may meet up with their six favorite actors again, but don’t expect the revival to be scripted.

The fellow co-creator Marta Kauffman said that she would be separated from the possible reunification, in which the actors themselves and not their characters would appear. “If it was the right thing to do, if it was the six of us thinking together, talking about their experiences and the consequences, then I am completely behind it,” Kauffman told People.

“Nothing written,” she clarified. “We won’t do anything with scripts.” She also said that at this point they were not talking to writers about the possible project. “It is still in the ether,” she concluded.

“It’s complicated. It’s very complicated,” Kauffman Entertainment Tonight said. “It’s everything. It’s a very complicated thing.”

The news of a possible reunion broke in November. Last week, HBO Max’s chief content officer confirmed that the work was ongoing and that no further details on the special had been released.

15 celebrity TV co-stars who didn’t like each other in real life