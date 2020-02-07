The ‘friends’ cast can each receive more than $ 2 million for Reunion Special

The cast of Friends can each receive a large salary if they register for the possible reunion special of HBO Max Friends.

On Thursday, February 6, several outlets reported that the six main stars of the iconic NBC sitcom – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – are in conversation for what may take an hour, special reunion.

HBO Max, introduced in May, will serve as the new home base for the entire Friends catalog after it left Netflix at the end of last year.

According to Deadline, the former cast of Friends could be offered between $ 3 million and $ 4 million for the reunion special. At the same time, another source shared with the Wall Street Journal may be closer to the $ 2.5 million range.

The news about their potential salary comes the same day that Perry created an Instagram account and the very last Friends member becomes a member of the social media platform.

Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing in the series, announced after he had tweeted a cryptic message that “big news was coming,” causing fans to panic and suspect he was talking about the rumor reunion.

A source revealed to MENSEN last November that the cast members were talking for a possible reunion show, but that the circumstances had to be good.

“It really depends on how things shake,” the source told the outlet at the time. “It must be the right treatment and the right timing.”

In January, co-creator of Friends, Marta Kauffman, told reporters of the Producers Guild Awards that the special would probably be an undescribed retrospective and not a reboot that once again shows the former cast its iconic role.

“If it were right, if it were the six who reflect together, talk about their experiences and the episodes, then I fully support it,” Kauffman explained at the time. “Nothing written; we will not do anything scripts. “

HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly stated in January that the reunion special Friends had not yet been given the green light because they are working to ensure that everyone agrees.

“There is interest everywhere, and yet we cannot all get the interest in one line to press the button,” he said at the time. “Unfortunately today it is still maybe.”