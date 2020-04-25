The French Open is now watching on September 27th. – report

The organizers of the French Open, who were criticized for unilaterally moving the tournament to early September without consulting other tennis federations, could postpone the event for another week, Friday’s report said.

Currently, the Grand Slam clay court could start on September 27, instead of September 20. Prior to qualifying match week, Le Parisien reported.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) refused to approve the report, but said in a statement: “The FFT is in contact with international organizations, the ATP, the WTA and the ITF and is waiting for them to approve the calendar.”

The FFT caused a surprise in the world of tennis, announcing in mid-March that France intends to block itself due to a pandemic outbreak, moving from its initial May 24-June 7 period to the September date.

If the tournament is postponed until September 27, after the US Open, which is currently scheduled to end on September 13, it would give a two-week break.

Wimbledon, which was to be played from June 29 to July 12, was canceled.

