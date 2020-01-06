The French manicure from J.Lo received the best after-party upgrade

Loading...

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel / WireImage)

After hitting the red carpet of Golden Globes in an impressive dress and unforgettable braided updos, Jennifer Lopez could have lived the rest of the glamor of the night. But like J.Lo and so, the star was just starting to serve looks – and her shiny after-party manicure is proof.

The nominated best supporting actress, who arrived at the Golden Globes with a classic, ombré French manicure, went back to the famous manicurist Tom Bachik after the ceremony for a quick upgrade before starting the afterparties.

To match the 70s inspired Zuhair Murad white dress that she was wearing at the CCA event, Bachik laid a gold and silver shiny top layer over her existing ombré French manicure. The quick, subtle addition gave her nails a party-fitting disco effect without having to soak her tips and start over.

Combined with half-up, half-down curls, life-size eyelashes and feathered sleeves, the look was fun, festive and surprisingly low maintenance – not to mention the perfect fix the next time our gel manicure chips fade or fades.

