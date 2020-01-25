The Frame Works shop owner in Plymouth is working to reunite families with precious memories

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A Metro Detroit business owner tries to help families get back something that money can’t buy – valuable memories.

Frame Works in downtown Plymouth specializes in the design of objects. In this case, however, the business owner deals with objects that go into the frame and return it to the people to whom it belongs.

Sometime in the past 45 years, someone left photos with Frame Works, but never returned. Five years ago, the owner set out to find out who the photos belong to.

The shop is a former bank and there are original works of art, photos and even documents in the vault. These items have been left at Frame Works at some point since the company moved into the building in 1975.

“I find works of art and photos and wonder who the people are, where they belong?” Said owner Cindy Eckley.

Although her investigation sent Eckley back to the family about 70 pieces, but there are 27 pieces that are still a mystery. There is a high school diploma, a team photo from 1914 and a portrait of a bride.

Eckley posted articles online and got some hits, but now she’s stuck and making up stories.

“It looks like Tom Brady’s father, but why should he be in Plymouth?” Said Eckley.

Eckley hopes someone will see the photos and bring back memories.

