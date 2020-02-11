The fourth victim’s family mourns the loss of their angel girl

The grieving mother of a young girl who was killed by a suspected drunkard driver on a Sydney footpath said her beautiful daughter “had eyes that took you to the heart of her soul”.

Veronique Sakr and her cousins ​​got ice cream in the suburbs of Oatlands when she was brought down and killed 10 days ago.

She died on site together with her cousins ​​Sienna [8], Angelina [12] and 13-year-old Antony Abdallah.

Veronique’s mother Bridget Sakr spoke at her daughter’s funeral on Tuesday.

Veronique Sakr has been described as “strong-willed with a deep sense of justice”. Photo: AAP

The 11-year-old is strong-willed and has a deep sense of justice, said Ms. Sakr.

“She had eyes that led you to the heart of her soul.

“Earthly possessions meant nothing to her. Her interests and passions were people. That is all that interests them. “

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s wife Jenny were among hundreds of people who had packed the chapel of Santa Sabina College in Strathfield to say goodbye to Veronique.

Before the funeral, her family made a statement that she was “an angel on earth and is now in heaven.

“Our beautiful girl Veronique is always loved and missing forever,” said the family.

“It has brought so much love and joy to our family and the world around them. It will always be in our hearts. “

Veronique, who had just started at Santa Sabina College in the sixth year, was “a bright spark with an infectious smile and a cheeky grin that could hold its own in any society,” the family said.

“Veronique had an incredible feeling of compassion and empathy for others. She always opened her friendly heart to anyone who needed a friend. “

About 2,000 people filled the Co-Cathedral of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harris Park on Monday to say goodbye to their three cousins.

A service was held on Monday for the Abdallah siblings Angelina [12], Sienna [9], Antony [13] and Veronique [11].

Monsignor Shora Maree in his homily praised parents Danny Abdallah and Leila Geagea for their belief in the tragedy.

When Ms. Geagea visited the site where three of her six children died, she said she had forgiven the suspected alcoholist Samuel William Davidson.

These “words of forgiveness … amazed the world,” said Monsignor Shora to the crowded church.

Davidson, 29, was said to be three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he was driving with the children.

He was charged with 20 crimes, including four deaths.

aap