The four points of Sheahan and the two goals of McDavid make Oilers beyond Coyotes 7-3 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“I think we’ve just started playing our game,” said Archibald, who had a three-point game. “We tried to do too much and things did not go our way and everyone started to come down more or less. To come back, play easily, play our game and stick to what we do best, helps us to win. “

Taylor Hall, Christian Dvorak and Oliver Ekman-Larsson responded to the Coyotes (26-20-5) who lost five of their last six.

“I thought we were slow from the start and allowed some bad goals, things like that,” said Ekman-Larsson. “It’s obvious that we struggle a bit if we don’t feel 100% and don’t have our legs, but we have to find a way to stay in games and find ways to score points. So it’s a tough one. They wanted it a little more today. “

The Oilers had a good start to the game, as Archibald jumped up four minutes in the first period after a short escape and sent his sixth of the season through the legs of Coyotes goalkeeper Antti Raanta, who came back after missing the previous three competitions with an injury to the lower body.

Edmonton made it 2-0 with another six minutes when Sheahan hooked a puck from behind the net to Gagner, who shoved a shot from the flank on the side of the net next to Raanta’s skate and only for his second goal of the season.

The Oilers added their lead with four minutes to go in the first when Raanta accidentally struck the puck into his own net during a hectic fight, with the goal written down in Yamamoto.

Edmonton kept coming to start the second period with a power-play goal a minute in as McDavid snorted a shot past Arizona’s net net.

The Oilers made it 5 minutes to five minutes in the middle period when Sheahan grabbed his third assist of the game, stole a puck and sent it to Nygard, who scored on a long shot.

Arizona reacted shortly afterwards when Hall scored his 13th of the year and defeated Oilers goalkeeper Mike Smith on a screen.

The Coyotes got nine back in the second minute when Dvorak managed to handle a rebound in the power game.

A burst of speed by McDavid with four minutes in the second allowed him to deflect an Archibald pass into the net for his second of the match and the 27th goal of the season

Arizona made it 6-3 with a power play goal in the 11th minute when Ekman-Larsson took the first corner.

The Coyotes pulled their goalkeeper early and the Oilers took advantage of a little less than four minutes for a goal from Sheahan, giving him his first four-point game in his career.

Both teams now take longer breaks from 10 days to January 29, when the Oilers organize the Calgary Flames and the Coyotes travel to Anaheim to face the ducks.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 18, 2020.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press