The founder of the London motorcycle store Rocky Robb remembered himself as a family man

Rocky’s Cycle Center on Wharncliffe Road, pictured in the middle, is owner Rocky Robb, September 1965.

London Free Press negatives, Western University Archives

He sold the London motorcycle dealer that bore his name decades ago, but Rocky Robb never really drove off to the sunset.

Robb, the namesake and founder of Rocky’s Harley-Davidson, remained a friendly face and figurehead of the South London company until the end.

The family man and lifelong motorcycle enthusiast died Wednesday in St. Thomas. He was 95 years old.

Rocky Robb, founder of Rocky’s Harley-Davidson in London. (Contributed)

“He was like a local celebrity here,” said Pamma Hubbert, marketing manager at Rocky’s Harley-Davidson.

“Customers who recognized him when he owned the place would come and talk. He really made it a happier place when he was here. We were all very excited when he stopped. “

Robb started as a mechanic at Poole’s Harley-Davidson in London and bought the company in 1955.

The store on Wharncliffe Road and Emery Street was renamed Rocky’s Cycle Center, a company that later became Rocky’s Harley-Davidson. His son Gary joined the family business in 1971. Robb sold the store in 1985.

His son Gary Robb says his father was a sober man and especially a family man. He liked motorcycles, but they were not his only passion.

“Motorcycles were his big thing, but in 1982 and 1984 my two sons were born and that took over his life and my mother’s life. They were so close to them,” the junior Robb said.

“Then my granddaughter was born four and a half years ago and that took over his life again. He loved being with children. “

In October, Robb’s family and friends celebrated a 95th birthday for him at the Wilton Grove Road dealer in Rocky’s Harley-Davidson. About 200 people showed up, the junior Robb said.

Even withheld coffee visits, the older Robb was treated like a rock star, his son said.

“Everyone there treated him like royalty. They always gave him hugs and shake hands and take photos with him. That made him feel very much at home, “he said.

Robb died by his wife Florence and is survived by his son, brother, sister, two grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

