The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, dies at 78 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

11 February 2020

JOHANNESBURG – The founder of the South African multi-Grammy Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, died at the age of 78, the state broadcaster reported Tuesday.

Shabalala died Tuesday morning in a hospital in the capital Pretoria, his family confirmed to the local media.

He is known worldwide for his leadership of the choir group that was founded in 1964 and that was praised worldwide by collaborating with Paul Simon on the album “Graceland” and others. The haunting, often a-capella singing style known as isicathamiya, has contributed to the group becoming one of the most recognized artists in South Africa on the world stage.

The South African government has extended its condolences in a tweet. Death was announced when the country was willing to mark 30 years since the release of Nelson Mandela from prison, which led to the end of the brutal system of racial oppression called apartheid.