The Fort McMurray man's 1980s summer camp psychiatric program caught the eye of celebrities

The work of a Fort McMurray man to raise awareness of mental health problems is prevailing worldwide.

Keith Muise started the "80s Summer Camp", a grassroots campaign to get people to talk about their mental health just a few days after the Fort McMurray wildfire in 2016.

“At that time I was also dealing with depression caused by the loss of my grandmother and father. Both died of cancer within 13 months. Has really burdened me negatively. I was in a very dark place for many years, ”said Muise.

"And then the fire happened. [And] four days after the fire, we lost my father-in-law to cancer and I only decided that he would either go under or swim. I have to do something now. "

Muise started the awareness campaign locally – for others who had undergone forest fire evacuation – but has since expanded to people around the world.

He had designed "80s Summer Camp" t-shirts in the hope that people would wear them and start talking.

Muise chose the name because he thought summer camps in the 1980s were full of lighthearted, fun moments, and he hopes people will wear the shirts while they are having fun so that they can be associated with positive memories ,

"Basically to give people this Superman cape so they can put it on when they feel a little depressed," he said.

"[The T-shirts are] a reminder to people that there are psychological problems and that there are many people who deal with them and they are not alone.

"When it comes to mental health, everyone wants to help someone who is suffering."

Famous faces spread the word

Shortly after the launch, Muise turned to some celebrities who used social media, hoping that they would help get the campaign going.

"[I thought] Maybe if I can find famous people … to spread the word, more people would realize that they are not alone," said Muise.

"It's about promoting as much positivity as we can find."

Several well-known actors and actresses wore the shirts after Muise contacted them: Game of Thrones alums John Bradley and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Breaking Bad Alum and cerebral palsy activist RJ Mitte, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario and dozens of others ,

Muise said that the idea of ​​a “virtual summer camp” had been in his head for some time, but now he hopes that he can expand further and become a registered non-profit organization. It is also planned to hold a current summer camp in 2020.

"My goal is not to make money. It's about raising awareness. The little money we had is just going into buying more T-shirts," he said.

Muise connects with members of the "80s Summer Camp" on active Facebook and Instagram pages.

T-shirts can be bought online.

