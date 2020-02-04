The former Wakefield Registry of Deeds building was renovated and reopened as the Wakefield College campus

A former office building in downtown Wakefield has been remodeled as a brand new facility for Wakefield College.

The former Register of Deeds building now houses college students and was renamed Florence Beaumont, a key figure in Wakefield’s fight for women’s choice.

The former registry building

And today the building officially opened, with two blue plaques in honor of Florence, which were unveiled on campus by the Wakefield Civic Society.

Wakefield College director Sam Wright said, “The building is of such historic importance and I am delighted that we have renovated it to a high standard while maintaining its character and heritage.”

Sarah Cobham, director and founder of Dream Time Creative and the driving force behind the “Forgotten Women of Wakefield” campaign. helped put the name of Florence Beaumont back in the spotlight and spoke about the right to vote at the opening.

She said: “I am overjoyed that the legacy of Florence will continue to be recognized in naming this building after her.

Sarah Cobham makes a speech at the official opening of the Florence Beaumont building.

“Of course she lived for a while in the building directly behind it, so it would have been part of her everyday life during her formative years.

“The vision of our project is to activate and encourage the voice of women to normalize their social, cultural, political and economic place in our past and present, that the name Florence is now an integral part of the cultural landscape of Wakefield of great importance for Dream Time Creative and the Forgotten Women of Wakefield project.

The new city center campus includes catering students and a café-restaurant that is open to the community, as well as special care for students with learning difficulties and facilities for students of music and performing arts who currently live in Thornes Park.

The historical records were transferred to the new West Yorkshie Archive Center in Kirkgate.