Loading...

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney told a judge on Friday that he is the victim of a continuing campaign of “character killing” by prosecutors opposing his time behind bars shortened from three years to one .

Michael Cohen said in a judicial document filed at the federal court in Manhattan that federal prosecutors “use insinuations, suspicions and inaccurate opinions as the basis for the Court’s refusal of the pending motion.”

He added in his letter to the American district judge William H. Pauley III that the “continuous” character killing “by prosecutors is not relevant to his request to be released from prison after one year and one day.

He said the US law firm in Manhattan “stubbornly refuses” to acknowledge the breadth, scope, and relevance of more than 170 hours of testimony that it has given to nine government agencies.

Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for prosecutors, said the office had no comment.

Cohen, 53, is housed in a federal prison in Otisville, New York, after pleading guilty in 2018 for campaigning to fund violations and lying to Congress, among others. He started serving his sentence last May.

Cohen claims he deserves early release for telling investigators about the president’s deeds.

In their own court cases, prosecutors claim that Cohen has not provided evidence that he has provided them with substantial help of the type that justifies a substantial reduction in punishment. And they say that a testimony from Congress doesn’t give a discount either.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 and left his long-standing loyalty position with Trump. He later met federal and state attorneys in New York and the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who told them that he had lied to Congress to protect Trump.

Cohen said he now feels the president’s target because Trump wants to portray him as a convicted liar and by Republican members of the House Oversight Committee.

He recalled that Trump had often asked him what role he wanted in his administration before he was offered a job as a White House council assistant.

Cohen said he “really wanted” the position he received.

“No disgrace was experienced as President Donald J. Trump’s” personal lawyer, “especially for a man who started Trump’s presidential campaign in 2011 and 2015, who acted as” the fiercest surrogate “of the president and the interests of his and his protected his family for a decade, he said.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press