The former Penguin Center, Riley Sheahan, was installed with Edmonton Oilers

Loading...

Edmonton, Alberta – Riley Sheahan He appeared in 122 games during his two-season career with the penguins.

Not enough to have a lasting impact on the franchise, but plenty of time to make good friends.

That explains why, not long after the Oilers game day at Rogers Place today, Sheahan in a hallway outside visitors' locker room, chatting with several former teammates, including Kris Letang and Zach Aston-Reeseand several team staff members.

"I have some good friends there," he said.

Of course, with all the personnel movements necessary for the many injuries of the Penguins, Sheahan did not recognize everyone he saw there.

"It is definitely a new group," he said. "But he still has a lot of talent."

Jim Rutherford Sheahan packaged with Derick Brassard and some draft options to get Jared McCann and Nick Bjugstad from Florida on February 1.

Sheahan signed with the Oilers, who will face the Penguins tonight at 9:08 at Rogers Place, as a free agent on September 5 and has settled in the blue-collar niche that previously filled with Detroit, the Penguins and the Panthers

He is focusing the fourth line and killing penalties and has a goal and an assist in 32 games.

"I would like to contribute a little more, offensively," said Sheahan. "But the (criminal-kill) has been good and I feel good out there."

And Edmonton is having a solid season, despite going 1-4-1 in his last six games.

"It's a good group and we've had some success," said Sheahan. "Right now, we are solving some things, but it has been fun."

• Tristan Jarry He will make his fifth consecutive opening and the seventh in the last eight games tonight. That means Matt murray It will probably be in goal when the Penguins finish their trip to western Canada on Saturday night in Vancouver.

• Mike Sullivan in the Oilers, who defeated the Penguins, 2-1, in overtime on November 2 in overtime at PPG Paints Arena: "It was a while ago, so we are a different team, they are a different team. But they certainly have a lot of skill, their special teams are really strong, they have the power game No. 1 in the league, their penalty is aggressive, they are a team that is dangerous, offensively … They can score goals, so we have to make sure we handle the disk properly. We have to be prepared to defend. "

• Sullivan said the injured strikers Sidney Crosby, Patric Hornqvist and Bjugstad are skating, but no target date has been set for any of them to join the lineup. "They are going through the process and everyone is following the right path," Sullivan said.

• The Penguins did not have a skate on game day, but here are their combinations of Thursday practice personnel:

Jake Guentzel – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Zach Aston-Reese – Jared McCann – Dominik Kahun

Alex Galchenyuk – Joseph Blandisi – Sam Lafferty

Dominik Simon – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Jack johnsonKris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Juuso-Riikola – Chad Ruhwedel

• Here are Edmonton's staff combinations of his game day skate:

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Zach Kassian

James Neal – Sam Gagner – Leon Draisaitl

Joakim Nygard – Gaetan Haas – Alex Chaisson

Jujhar Kahaira – Riley Sheahan – Josh Archibald

Oscar Klefbom – Adam Larsson

Nurse Darnell – Ethan Bear

Patrick Russell – Caleb Jones

To continue reading, log in to your account: