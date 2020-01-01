The former NBA commissioner, Stern, dies ... Perry's shame ride ... Cole waiting for a son

Loading...

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hot Button is a function that works 24 hours a day and covers anything in the field of sports. We are here to give you everything that is fashionable: news, highlights, shots, everything but hot meals, whether local, national or international. Better yet, it is interactive. Share your thoughts in comments and even post your own links to interesting and safe sports stories for work. So, let's go! Come on!

VIDDAVID STERN DIES

Wednesday 1/1: The NBA lost a giant. – DK

David Stern, former Commissioner of the former NBA Hall of Fame, passed away at age 77. He supervised tremendous growth in his 30 years as commissioner, retiring in 2014. Stern had been hospitalized since a brain hemorrhage on December 17.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 1, 2020

Perry's Shame Ride

Wednesday 1/1: The Winter Classic in Dallas has 85,630 fans on hand for outdoor hockey in the south, but you'll always remember this:

Corey Perry's shame memes today are all that is right with Twitter. #DKPS #Penguins # WinterClassicpic.twitter.com / pEsQlDo8jV

– Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) January 1, 2020

Perry was kicked out early in the game by a blatant elbow to the face of predators Ryan Ellis – To the surprise of anyone who has known Perry's advantage over the years – and, because the track is in the middle of the Cotton Bowl, he had to walk all that way and bring all that pain to the locker room.

Tom wilson I should be forced to do this in every place.

The stars prevailed, by the way, 4-2, despite being down two. Alexander Radulov The winner started home. – DK

It's Alexander Radulov (@ RADUL22) with the GWG in 2020 @Bridgestone #WinterClassic. pic.twitter.com/55zy0waFX4

– NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2020

THE COLES WAIT

Wednesday 1/1: Yes, but how are they going to pay for daycare? – DK

I can't wait to meet our son in June. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/flIcgm6XnW

– Gerrit Cole (@ GerritCole45) January 1, 2020

CERVELLI TWEETS TRIBUTE

Tuesday, 12/31: Roberto Clemente He died on this date 47 years ago in a plane crash on a humanitarian mission. Social networks boiled with their annual tributes, but none was better than what the former Pirates receiver tweeted. Francisco Cervelli:

47 years ago, Roberto Clemente died in a plane crash bringing help to those affected by the Nicaraguan earthquake. The dimension of Clemente as a baseball player is huge, as a human being it is extraordinary. A baseball hero and an eternal pride for Latin American players. pic.twitter.com/mqLC48mYPN

– Francisco Cervelli (@fran_cervelli) December 31, 2019

A hero for all of us, sure. – Beto

MAKES PART & # 39; MUTUALLY & # 39; WITH GM

Tuesday, 12/31: General Manager John dorsey have separate paths with the Cleveland Browns after a meeting on Tuesday with the team owner Jimmy Haslam The team announced in a joint statement that the decision was mutually agreed. Dorsey was hired as GM in 2017, and his teams have a combined record of 13-34 in their three seasons.

Due to inconsistency and turmoil in the organization, will it be a difficult position for the Browns? – Beto

NFL RUMORS AND RUMBLINGS

Tuesday, 12/31: After Freddie kitchens He was fired by the Browns on Sunday and the Giants did the same with Pat shurmur On Monday, there are rumors about possible replacements. Baylor, head coach Matt Rhule, one of the best university coaches mentioned for the NFL's work, publicly denies his interest in leaving the university, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Rhule rejected the opportunity to interview for the Browns' work, although he is still Consider a leading candidate for openings in New York and Carolina.

In another place on Monday:

• Defensive coordinator of the Crows Don Martindale confirmed that he has been contacted by the Giants regarding his vacancy as head coach

• GM Bears Ryan Pace gave a vote of confidence and proclaimed Mitch Trubisky as team quarterback in 2020.

Is Rhule just playing hard to get? Should Trubisky get the job next year? – Beto

BROWNS WANTS RAVENS OC?

Monday 12/30: The crows & # 39; John Harbaugh confirmed that the Browns were granted permission to interview Greg Roman, its offensive coordinator, for the vacant position of head coach of Cleveland.

Roman, 47, was hired by Baltimore in 2017 as a senior offensive assistant and closed-wing coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019, overseeing the NFL's No. 1 offensive based on the probable MVP Lamar Jackson. Roman seems to specialize in mobile quarterbacks: he was 49ers offensive coordinator during Colin Kaepernick & # 39; s best seasons and held the same position in Buffalo when Tyrod Taylor Y E.J. Manuel They were starting quarterbacks. I'm not sure to include Baker Mayfield in this category, but Roman certainly knows the division.

Would Roman be a good option for the Browns? – Beto

GASE BAILS IN BELL QUESTION

Monday 12/30: Jets head coach Adam Gase gave a quick answer to a question about whether he wanted to run back Le & # 39; Veon Bell Come back next season.

"He is under contract for three more years," Gase said, "ask Joe Douglas (GM jets). It is in charge of the staff. "

Oh. It is common knowledge that Gase did not want Bell to start, and he made it clear to the former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan Maccagnan made a four-year deal and $ 52.5 million with Bell anyway, including $ 25 million in guaranteed money. It was rumored that the agreement and friction with Gase were responsible for the eventual dismissal of Maccagnan in May.

In 15 games this season, Bell ran for 789 yards on 245 carries (an average of 3.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, while adding 66 catches for 461 yards and a score for a combined total of 1,250 yards from the scrimmage, well below its 1,946 total yards with the Steeler in 2017, its last full season.

The Jets have the option of cutting Bell, but they would have to pay the $ 25 million guaranatee they would count against their 2020 salary limit, or they could find an existing Bell contract taker over two years removed from their best season.

Either way, without the coach's confidence, it seems that Bell's days with the Jets are numbered. – Beto

REPORT: REDSKINS TO CONTRACT RIVERA

Monday 12/30: The redskins are ready to hire former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the same day they announced that the team president Bruce allen He had been fired after 11 seasons in the job.

Washington fired the head coach Jay Gruden after not winning for five games and was replaced by the interim coach Bill callahan. Callahan's future with the team is unknown and will probably not be decided until Rivera's hiring is official. Rivera was fired by Carolina mid-season, after a slow start after the injury of the starting quarterback. Cam Newton.

Rivera has a long track record of success, but it will be interesting to see if he can translate that in Washington under very defamed leadership and intrusion from the owner. Daniel Snyder. – Beto

PITT TOP SAFETY STAYING

Monday 12/30: Pitt Security Paris Ford officially announced today that he would return for his junior season for the Panthers. Ford became one of the best securities in the nation in 2019 and was considered a strong candidate to give up its remaining eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. No one reacted happier to the news than their head coach. – Beto

I'm excited and excited to have you back for another year! Game maker !!! # 20 # H2P #werblessed https://t.co/uMhIvMeMxF

– Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) December 30, 2019

GURANT FIRE SHURMUR

Monday 12/30: The head coach's bleeding continued on Monday while Pat shurmur It was fired for the Giants after two seasons and a record of 9-23. Shurmer oversaw a roller coaster season in 2019 that saw him on the bench twice quarterback Super Bowl winner Eli Manning in favor of the rookie Daniel Jones, in addition to dealing with the injuries of former Penn State Heisman candidate and having a runner Saquon Barkley.

That is Kitchens and Shurmer in less than 18 hours. How many more? – Beto

FAST STAND NINERS, FIRST

Sunday, 12/29: 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw the Seahawks closed wing stopped Jacob Hollister inches less than the goal line in 4th and goal with nine seconds remaining to secure San Francisco 26-21 victory over Seattle and win first place in the NFC playoffs for the first time since 1997. Green Bay secured second place with a win on Sunday over the Lions.

With the loss, Seattle becomes a wild card team and travels to Philadelphia for a weekend showdown with the Eagles. The Saints will receive the Vikings in the other NFC wild card game.

There are many good teams at the top of the NFC. Who do you think will win the conference? – Beto

KANE DAZZLES, TORTS UNRAVELS The shooting goal of the center of the Blackhawks, Patrick Kane, against the Blue Jackets was, well, unfair …

That is not even fair, Patrick Kane (@ 88PKane). pic.twitter.com/Aa0qImS7WK

– NHL (@NHL) December 30, 2019

… but not as unfair as arbitration and the NHL, according to the Columbus head coach John Tortorella, which he downloaded at a post-game press conference about which our Taylor Haase reported here. Check it out, it's amazing. – Beto

WEEK 17: NFL FIRSTS, WORSTS

Sunday 12/29: The last week of the 2019 NFL regular season provided some interesting statistics and several players tied or broke league or team records, both good and bad:

• Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston He led the NFL in aerial yards with 5,109, becoming the fifth player to exceed 5,000 yards in a season. That is good.

• Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw more than 30 touchdowns and more than 30 interceptions in a season. He also became the first player in history to throw seven pick-sixes in one season, the seventh ending his loss of extra time against the Falcons on Sunday. That's bad. However, it certainly gives you the value of your money.

• Bucs supporter Shaquille Barrett He recorded 17.5 bags, breaking Warren Sapp & # 39; s team record of 16.5. • panther Christian McCaffrey joined the receiver of the saints Michael Thomas as the only NFL players in history with more than 300 trapped in their first three seasons. McCaffrey is a runner.

• McCaffrey also joined Roger Craig Y Marshall Faulk as the only players who have more than 1000 yards running and receiving in the same season. McCaffrey led the NFL with 2,392 total yards since the scrimmage. Carolina was 5-11. Yes.

• Ryan Fitzpatrick He became the oldest man to lead his team in yards on the ground and touchdowns on the ground. Fitzpatrick, 37, is a quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. I think I know in what position the Dolphins could investigate for the draft.

• The 5 best air yard leaders in 2019 missed all the playoffs: Winston, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Philip RiversY Matt ryan.

• Carson wentz He became the first Eagles QB to launch for 4,000 yards.

• The Titans & # 39; Derrick Henry He led the NFL with 1,540 yards on the ground, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Henry, of course, is a quarterb … ok, just kidding. It is a runner. And a free agent. That is not going to be cheap. – Beto

RIVERS RUN DEEP

Sunday, 12/29: The quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers Philip Rivers He gave an emotional response at the press conference after Sunday's game, perhaps the last in sixteen seasons as Charger:

Philip Rivers has just shed his heart.

Wow. (via @Chargers) pic.twitter.com/ZIWZMnVu4x – B / R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 29, 2019

Rivers confirmed that he would play for another team instead of retiring. If I'm Indianapolis, I'm talking on the phone now. – Beto

CLEVELAND BOOTS KITCHENS

Sunday, 12/29: The brown fired Freddie kitchens On Sunday night after registering a 6-10 record in his first season as head coach, including a 33-23 defeat earlier in the day against the Bengalis 2-14.

Kitchens was a controversial employee, had never been a head coach and had only one season of experience as a coordinator, but was a unanimous selection of the seven-member Browns selection committee. Cleveland made many off-season moves to reinforce what they thought was a promising offense that ended strong in 2018 when Kitchens was coordinator, leading many NFL analysts and fans predicting a deep playoff race for the Browns this season.

However, the offense stalled behind the second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was the last in the NFL with a 59% completion rate and had only 22 touchdowns against 21 interceptions with offensive talents Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landryand closed wing David Njoku At your service.

Signal Urban meyer? – Beto

DUQUESNE LOSES SECOND STRAIGHT

Sunday, 12/29: Duquesne men's basketball lost to Marshall, 83-61, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, his second consecutive loss after a historic 10-0 season start.

Dukes forward Marcus Weathers He continued his strong game, scoring 25 points in 10 of 14 shots with 13 rebounds and three assists leading the team, but the rest of the team fired only 13 of 53 with six of them made by the center Michael Hughes (15 points). Guard point Sincere take He had only five points, and had six turnovers to zero assists.

Thundering forward Darius George He led Marshall with 19 points and eight rebounds when Herd shot 50.7 percent from the floor, including 41.2 percent of three. The Dukes, meanwhile, made only 3 of 15 shots from beyond the goal.

Duquesne (10-2) now begins his Atlantic 10 schedule, receiving Saint Louis on January 2 at the UPMC Event Center. The notice is scheduled for 7 p.m. – Beto

CLEMSON WILL FACE LSU BY TITLE

Sunday, 12/29: It will be a college football championship game for all the Tigers, since No. 3 Clemson (14-0) defeated No. 2 Ohio State (13-1), 29-23, at the Fiesta Bowl and will now face Louisiana State (14-0) for the title at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Monday, January 13 at 8 p.m.

Clemson followed early, 16-0, but Went back behind the second year quarterback Trevor Lawrence who threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 107 yards and a score. Many believed that Clemson would be exposed to a high quality opponent after leaving a weak ACC, but they won their 29th consecutive game and will now try to win consecutive national championships.

Who do you like? The first betting lines have LSUs as favorites of three to five points in the equivalent of a home game, but Clemson has eight consecutive victories against SEC opponents. I would probably skip the spread and bet on the end. Either way, it is profiled as a good one. – Beto

THE SERENA AP DECADE ATHLETE

Sunday, 12/29: The Associated Press has called Serena Williams his athlete of the decade for the decade of 2010. Williams, now 38, won 12 Grand Slam titles in the decade, nine more than any other female player and has the most Grand Slam titles of all in history .

Professional tennis flies a little below the radar, but Williams dominated his sport like no other. Who is your choice as the best athlete of the 2010s? – Beto

TOP D-LINEMEN ARE ON PITT

Saturday 12/28: Pitt's defensive end Patrick Jones II and defensive tackle Jalen Twyman they both informed the university that they were going to leave the NFL draft and will play for the Panthers in 2020. This is great news for the head coach Pat Narduzzi while retaining its two most productive linemen who combined for 19 captures in 2019. Jones II will be a senior in a red shirt and Twyman a junior in a red shirt.

If Pitt can get another year of NCAA eligibility for security Damar Hamlin, this defense could be even better next season. – Beto

