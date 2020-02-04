The format reunites after 12 years, announces 2020 tour dates

The layout is reunited for a short tour. The indie rock duo – consisting of Nate Ruess of pleasure. and Sam Means – took a break in 2008.

While performing a surprising acoustic performance in Phoenix on Monday, Ruess explained the reunion to the public. “About a year ago I was driving and I was listening randomly, and Interventions [+ lullabies] were coming up,” he said. “And I listened to it and I thought,” I should probably skip this. “And I listened and I thought,” Holy shit, this is a kick. “This is completely crazy.”

The band also dropped a 2007 concert film with the title Live at the Mayan on all streaming platforms. The performance is currently available on white and turquoise vinyl in a limited edition.

The band will perform two nights at the Bowery Ballroom in New York on March 20 and 21, and two nights at Lincoln Hall in Chicago, before ending April 3 at the Van Buren in Phoenix. Tickets can be purchased on Friday at noon.

The dates of the tour layout

March 20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

March 21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

March 27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

March 28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

April 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

