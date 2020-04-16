The Ford Ranger now offers a factory delay of $ 825 up to 320 hp

Photo: FordTruck YeahThe trucks are good!

Nothing lights up a day more horsepower, and Ford lets it shine with a new performance rhythm for the current generation of Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Ford Performance’s new tuning takes the Ranger’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder, 270-hp and 310 lb-ft of torque to a pleasing 320 hp and 355 lb-ft, according to Road & Track:

These are some pretty significant numbers for a re-map that, if installed by an A.S.E. a certified dealer or Ford dealer comes with its own 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty. And Californians are not worried, because the upgrade is legal for 50 states, and comes with its CARB executive order number. The only drawback? You will have to use premium fuel.

It sounds like a sweet deal, especially at a cost of only $ 825. Ford will also play in a transmission delay and a full-flow K&N fliter.

I know times are tough and suddenly $ 825 hits with a tougher shaft at the moment, but it’s still a good price for something that will probably completely revive the dynamics of your truck. It is better than buying a whole new one.

It was always stupid of Ford to offer only the option of a 2.3-liter sprayer on the Ranger in the United States. I don’t know if I was afraid to eat in Series F sales, or maybe a perceived lack of demand. A good tune like this is a really smart upgrade option with a little overhead that could satisfy customers who want a bit more.

I want to see it implemented in more cars. Looking at you, Subaru. (Although his engine is probably already tuned in an inch of his life without additional hardware.)

