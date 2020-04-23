The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Is A 1,400-HP Electric Racer Promising 1/4 Thousand In 8 Seconds

Screenshot: Ford

Ford Performance is apparently still testing its prototype 1,400-horsepower, 1,100 lb-ft, all-electric Ford Mustang CobraJet 1400 drag car before hitting the revolving track later this year, but the high-performance FoMoCo division has given the world a more interesting aspect. . See the silent electric car of Ford Mustang.

“The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Costs $ 130,000 and Is Loud As Hell” we wrote in Year 2 B.C. (before coronavirus), and indeed, as someone who attended the launch event, I can confirm that the 2018 Cobra Jet’s 5.2-liter supercharged V8 was unconscious. This video from this revelation didn’t do it justice:

But now, Ford Performance has taken the opposite direction with the Cobra Jet, the historic factory car that was built in the 1960s. The Blue Oval worked with inverter and motor supplier Cascadia, a calibration / motorization control team. / controls in AEM EV, the chassis development team at Watson Engineering, and vehicle manufacturer / integrator / tuner MLe Racecars to open this Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. Here’s a teaser from Ford:

Details are scarce and even performance figures are only “projected” now. Those include a quarter mile of time in the “low 8-second range” at over 170 mph, and output of 1,400 HP and 1,100 lb-ft of torque.

Unfortunately, unlike yore’s Cobra Jets, which could be purchased in super low volumes, this Cobra Jet 1400 is a “off” meaning primarily as a marketing opportunity for the electric Mach-E Mustang (presumably to show that Mustang + electric = good). Ford did not forget this, it wrote in its press release:

(Dave Pericak, Global Director, Ford Icons, said 🙂 “We’re excited to show what’s possible in an exciting year when we also have the all-electric Mach-E Mustang joining the Mustang family.”

Following the debut of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV – the first, all-electric Mustang, the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype represents another opportunity to advance the Mustang’s heritage and performance while simultaneously incorporating some of the same technologies. more advanced ones to come. to future Ford industries.

The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 will debut later this year in a drag racing event, and on April 26, it will appear on MotorTrend On Demand’s “Hard Cell”.

Unfortunately, Ford did not provide me with any other technical details on this car. We had a coupe below with a giant electric motor mounted longitudinally, probably bolted to a sort of gear reducer, which moves power to the rear wheels via a ridiculously strong drive shaft. On each side of that motor are two machined aluminum housings, which look very similar to the Cascadia PM250 inverters.

I always try to understand why there are four. I asked a few EV engineers and, according to their input, I bet Ford is using more than three phases with this engine to improve power density. The company could be using an inverter for each of the three phases rather than a single custom inverter to handle more. My best guess now is that the configuration involves the coupling of two six-phase motors in series, with one inverter for every three phases.

Those inverters have high voltage wiring that connects them to the motor (it seems to me that I don’t identify this particular motor configuration) and manholes that almost certainly connect to some heat exchange. Outside of inverters there are cases that assume some kind of power electronics. I’m not sure where the batteries are located, but to put this type of output, we assume the package voltage is high enough, but we don’t know the exact number until the end of this year.

