The Ford GT Mk. Edition II sounds like a demon emerging from sleep

Those who were among the first to order the latest generation Ford GT may not be very pleased with the continued expansion of car production and the launch of the limited-edition GT Mk last year . II edition. For us simple mortals, however, the arrival of the Mk. II marks an exciting new chapter in the history of GT.

Unveiled at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in Britain, the car is essentially an iteration of the Le Mans winning GT GTE race car, which can be purchased by individuals. It is equipped with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 twin turbocharger engine which has been fitted to produce 700 horsepower and is bathed in a distinctive bodywork.

A pair of recently shared Instagram videos show what the GT Mk. II really is on the agenda during a recent shakedown at the Thermal Raceway in California. The example belonging to the client in question carries a distinctive livery inspired by the Gulf with the number 15 on the doors and the hood. It belongs to the executive of Google, Benjamin Sloss, who is no stranger to powerful performance cars with a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta and a Ferrari FXX K already in his collection.

These clips reveal that the GT Mk. II looks absolutely demonic and is much stronger than the “ordinary” GT. Since the car is not legal on the street, Ford obviously did not have to make sure it complied with noise regulations and was free to make it as noisy as possible.

And to say that some people still complain that the GT uses a V6 instead of a V8…