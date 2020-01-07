Loading...

Picture: Ford

Ford’s plan to kill his cars has been confusing since it was released in early 2018, and remains so almost two years later. This is underlined by Ford’s own sales reports, as the Ford Fusion sedan still flows out of the dealership if crossover and SUV vehicle sales continue to increase.

The merger, the last one we’ve heard, will go through at least 2021 before it falls victim to Ford’s Carpocalypse – a killing of Ford’s cars that spare the Mustang due to the demand for crossovers, trucks, and SUVs. However, Ford announced its sales for 2019 on Monday, and the merger numbers remain remarkable both in terms of Ford’s lineup and compared to other sedans on the market.

In fact, in 2019, only six models or model families in the F series generated six-digit annual sales, and the merger was one of them. It was the fourth highest seller of the year for Ford by numbers.

Annual sales for various Ford models and model families in 2019. Graphics: Alanis KIng

In comparison, the Mustang had 72,489 sales last year. However, the Fusion not only performed well on the Ford models, it also held its own against other sedans, even if sedan sales generally declined. (The lot is easy to see on many sedans: Ford sold 306,860 mergers in 2014.)

We recently heard that the death of the fusion in Ford’s Carpocalypse would be long and painful, as Automotive News reported in mid-2019 that a Ford spokesman was thinking carefully about when it would go. The speaker’s first word was that fusion production would end sometime this year before going back to saying that Ford would build the car “at least in the 2021 calendar year.”

At least we know that the Fusion death is farther away than some other Ford cars, like the Focus, which has already been deleted from the Ford website and has had no sales in the last quarter of 2019.

But it’s a wonder why the merger should have an expiry date at all – apart from a brazen marketing plan to combat the slow sales of small cars – because the merger is doing well. It is even going well.