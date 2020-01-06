The Ford F-150 is apparently unbeatable

Loading...

Photo: FordThe Morning ShiftAll your daily vehicle news in one convenient place. Isn’t your time more important?

The Ford F-150 will never die, Subaru believes it can sell even better in the United States, and Nissan tries to do the same. All of this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, January 6, 2020.

1st gear: Ford sales decreased slightly, but the trucks won

The 1.24 million trucks sold in 2018 represent more than half of total sales, according to The Detroit News. And Ford says it’s the 43rd consecutive year that the F-150 has defeated Chevy, Ram, and any other fool who tried to challenge him. Truck sales rose 9.1 percent last year, while Ford’s car sales rose 28 percent to 349,091 percent after Ford announced it would exit the entire car market with the exception of Mustang and Mustangana vehicles would have. From DetNews:

U.S. sales of Ford Motor fell 3% in 2019, the automaker reported on Monday.

This is a smaller decrease than the competitor designated by General Motors Co. last year and a greater percentage change than that of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. Ford said it sold 2,422,698 vehicles last year, more than half of which were trucks. Ford reported a 1.3% drop in sales in the fourth quarter of the year.

“America’s best-selling brand has been picking up steam in the past decade,” said Mark LaNeve, vice president of marketing, sales, and service in the United States at Ford, in a statement.

I appreciate the dissonance between the last two sentences of this Detroit News report. It is interesting, however, that according to Ford, Lincoln in particular did quite well in 2018 with “the best annual sales since 2003”. This is due to 87,893 Lincoln SUVs sold. All you have to do to revive an old car brand is to literally build an SUV and put its badge on it. Please bring Studebaker back in this way.

One more thing since I know you’re wondering: Ford sold 24,484 Flex last year. Long live the Ford Flex.

2nd gear: Nissan’s new CEO says he has it

Nissan has a new CEO named Makoto Uchida who, after all the nonsense from Carlos Ghosn, became the CEO. And after an interview he recently gave with Automotive News, Uchida doesn’t seem to lack self-confidence.

The guitar-playing Car Guy boss says he never stayed in the same job for more than two and a half years. He masters one task, he says, and then moves on to the next.

“That means adapting to different circumstances is one of my strengths,” said Uchida in an interview at Nissan’s global headquarters here south of Tokyo.

“I should know about the United States immediately,” he predicted.

This is also my selling point when I go to an interview: “I am a guitarist, head of a car driver and I don’t know how to be an astronaut, but I expect an immediate increase.” Strangely, nothing has worked so far.

In any case, Uchida cut out his work for him.

Nissan Group’s U.S. sales decreased 9.9 percent to 1.35 million vehicles last year, with the overall market estimated at only 1.4 percent. According to the Automotive News Data Center, the market share fell from 8.6 percent to an estimated 8.0 percent by November. Revenue from the premium brand Infiniti decreased by 21 percent in 2019.

With the exception of the 370Z, the GT-R, and of course its vans, which can’t go wrong, there isn’t a single vehicle in the U.S. Nissan range that is exciting from a distance. But you can’t just make a purchase for 370Z, GT-R, and vans.

3rd gear: Subaru wants more

Subaru wants to achieve sales of 700,000 vehicles this year, as in 2018. This is less than the number of F-series trucks sold by Ford (896,526), ​​but a good number for a brand that has taken a niche in the market. The Outback and its siblings are unique in an American market, that offers almost only space for trucks and SUVs of the size of my apartment.

If you thought these sales targets were accompanied by an extremely nonsensical internal slogan, you are right.

Via automotive news:

Subaru’s optimism about the United States is good news for dealers struggling with low inventory. This also reflects Nakamura’s belief that Subaru could generate up to 850,000 US sales in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, as the CEO stated in its mid-term STEP business plan. STEP stands for “speed”, “trust”, “commitment” and “peace of mind and joy”.

Nakamura wants Subaru’s US market share to be 5 percent by then, which, depending on market developments, could represent a volume between 810,000 and 850,000 vehicles.

Subaru’s US sales rose 3.0 percent last year to 700,117 vehicles. The brand launched in December with a 24-day range of vehicles, the lowest in the industry.

The slump in production is due to the focus on quality after some gimmicks with emissions inspections in Japan. What is more interesting is what Subie has planned for the future, including the electrical collaboration with Toyota.

The Japanese automakers, which increased their cross shareholdings in September, are also preparing a new generation of their sporty small car, the Toyota 86 and the Subaru BRZ.

In the meantime, Subaru has designed a new global SUV for release in the early 2020s. Nakamura remained the mother of this vehicle. He said Subaru is working with retailers to find the white space in the branding that could be covered by the new listing.

But the main SUV market will be the United States, said Nakamura. The United States accounts for two-thirds of Subaru’s global sales.

4th gear: Ghosn

Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn’s flight from Japan to Lebanon also included a high-speed train ride from Tokyo to Osaka, Japanese news channel Kyodo reports on Reuters.

Security cameras arrested Ghosn, who left his home around 2:30 p.m. on December 29. (0530 GMT) and arrived at Tokyo’s Shinagawa station a few hours later, where he took the train to Shin Osaka station. He quoted a person who was familiar with the matter.

The international refugee then drove to a hotel near Kansai International Airport in Osaka, where, according to the media, he boarded a private jet at 11:10 p.m.

Ghosn has been banned from leaving Japan while awaiting a financial misconduct trial he has contested. However, he had fled at the end of last year to escape a so-called “manipulated” judicial system.

It looks like Ghosn has used every imaginable means of transportation to leave Japan, I’m now waiting for a report to state that an electric scooter, bike release, helicopter ride, and maybe a ferry were involved in the process every point his documents and come to the conclusion: “Yes, seems fine.”

5th gear: car sales in the UK were poor

They were the lowest in six years, according to Reuters. It seems the Brexit that will finally take place this year could be bad!

Great Britain is the second largest European market for new vehicles. Monday’s numbers suggest that private households have become more cautious despite low unemployment and rising wages.

According to preliminary information from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), new car registrations fell by 2% in 2019 to 2.31 million. This was the third annual decline since sales peaked at 2.69 million in 2016.

“There is no doubt that consumer confidence regarding big ticket items is still very weak,” said Mike Hawes, SMMT’s chief executive.

The reluctance of car buyers to buy diesel vehicles after the Volkswagen emissions scandal as well as planned restrictions for older diesel vehicles in city centers also affected demand.

When I was in the UK a week ago, I was surprised at how many diesel cars I farted around in London. (Most of the cars I’ve seen in London have been diesel, if memory permits.) That can only be said that there is still a lot on the streets in Europe after the Dieselgate.

Conversely: summer time

It was 1973 and there was an oil crisis, and President Nixon thought it would be good if the clocks went on for more than a year from January 6, but it didn’t take that long.

Neutral: when does the Ford F-150 die?

My colleague Raphael Orlove postulates: “It is a matter of time before Ford sells two vehicles: Mustangs and Mustangs.”