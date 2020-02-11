The food we eat on the trip to Mars (Algae Caviar, Anyone?)

For anyone who happened to look up that morning, perhaps from the deck of a boat off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the plane seemed to be on an extremely worrying trajectory. It shot into the cloudless sky of late summer at a 45-degree angle, slowed down and flattened, then drove to the ocean and collapsed 17,000 vertical feet in seconds. At the last minute it flattened out again and a new climb began, looking for the whole world as if it were governed by a hopelessly indecisive hijacker.

On board the plane the mood was euphoric and somewhat hysterical. The main cabin was converted into a kind of quilted cell, covered with soft white tiles instead of seats and trays over the head. Two dozen passengers, dressed in blue jumpsuits, lay on their backs on the floor. When the plane approached the top of its first eight-lane wave, a member of the crew stepped on the PA. “Push forward, slowly and easily,” he shouted at the roar of the engines. “Release!” Just before he uttered that last word, the passengers began to float. Their feet, hands, and hair first lifted, then their bodies, arms, dogs paddle, and legs kick ineffectively as they giggle and grin like fools for a fleeting, floating moment. “Feet down, out,” the crew member said 20 seconds later. The passengers first touched the floor and lay spread out, staring at the ceiling.

March 2020. Subscribe to WIRED.

Photo: Stephanie Gonot

The plane flew 20 parabolic arches that day for a total of about six minutes of weightlessness. Every time gravity lost its grip, the passengers in the blue sky frantically went to work on a series of activities and experiments. I hovered in the middle of the cabin, my toes down, my hair up and I took over the scene. At the cockpit, a jock with square jaws ran into a vertical rowing machine. Not far away, a waiting young woman, spidery formed 3D figures in the air with a hot glue gun, sucking on her lip penetrating with a look of deep concentration. Behind me, at the rear of the hull, the world’s first musical instrument designed exclusively for micro gravity performance – a kind of metal octopus called the Telemetron – gave complaining digital clocks as it turned. A woman with a robot tail inspired by seahorses turned serene and turned around her flexible ballast like a stripper on a pole.

A few meters from where I hung, Cady Coleman, a former NASA astronaut with six months of space experience, took a nostalgic joyride, somersault and gliding like a professional. In the neighborhood, silkworms at various stages of development bounced softly into the hammock of their freshly woven cocoons, largely unnoticed in a small acrylic box. I struggled to hold my pencil and notebook while watching industrial designer Maggie Coblentz, flawlessly dressed in a Ziggy Stardust-inspired white jumpsuit and matching go-go boots, chased and swallowing a handful of boba pearls, nibbling at them like a goldfish .

The flight was chartered by Ariel Ekblaw, the intimidating accomplished founder of the Space Exploration Initiative of the MIT Media Lab. Ekblaw has a round face, long curls and the sincere attitude that goes with being a Girl Scout Gold Award winner and valedictor in high school. Her mother set the bar for exaggerated performance in a male-dominated field: she was a reserve instructor at the US Air Force when female trainers were unheard of, and she would have flown fighter jets if women had allowed them back then. But it was Ekblaw’s father, himself a fighter pilot, who ignited her obsession with space. He was a science fiction fan and Ekblaw grew up devouring his paperbacks from Isaac Asimov and Robert Heinlein. She also saw Star Trek: The Next Generation at a formative age, imprinting on her impossibly optimistic vision of the future. After her bachelor in physics, mathematics and philosophy, she obtained a master in blockchain research. Then, four years ago, at the age of 23, she decided to return to her first love.

The purpose of the Space Exploration Initiative is to “bring artists, scientists, engineers and designers together to build a real Starfleet Academy.” Ekblaw and its growing team of more than 50 employees are preparing for the day when humanity becomes a space-indigenous civilization, as comfortable in the cosmos as we have been on earth. “People say we put the cart in front of the horse,” admits Ekblaw. “But the complexity of the space is such that we really have to at least design the cart while the horse is being prepared.”

While the billionaire rocket never gets tired of reminding us, we are on the eve of a new era of space travel. In the coming decades there will be heavenly cruises aboard Virgin Bactons Virgin Galactic. There may be off-world factories and moon-mining activities, thanks to Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin. There will probably be hydroponics growhouses in the SpaceX colony of Elon Musk on Mars. Even the bureaucrats at NASA have big plans for the future. But while a new generation of aerospace engineers is struggling with the technology that will take us orbit and beyond – reusable launch vehicles, rocket-bearing aircraft – an important question remains unanswered, says Ekblaw: “What will delight people in space?”

Even in the short term, this is not a frivolous concern. A single journey to Mars takes about nine months, which is a long time to spend in a hermetically sealed tube that rages through a cold, dark void. Like all animals, people need stimulation; without anything to break the monotony, most of us end up like a tiger walking through his cage – stressed, depressed, and prone to problematic behavior. Indeed, many scientists believe that boredom is one of the greatest challenges for future spacefarers.

.