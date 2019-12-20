The food we buy only at Christmas

Loading...

It's no surprise to anyone that December is the most important sales month for Australian supermarkets, but it may be a shock to learn that some products have more than a tenth of their sales. the week before Christmas.

Research company IRI figures of more than 13,000 households, as well as supermarket analysis data, show that 23.5% of joint annual ham sales are made the week before Christmas, as well as 12.2 % of turkeys.

Supply: Locals are joining the Fairfield Uniting Church Christmas cart ride earlier this month. Credit: Simon Bennett

Other products such as boxes of chocolate, custard, ice cream and stacks see substantial amounts of their total annual sales during the week of December 17-24.

Buyers spend 14% more than the average per shopping trip in the last week before Christmas, which affects the most successful supermarket this year.