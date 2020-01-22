The food safety law firm is asking USDA to ban 31 salmonella strains

Dive overview:

Marler Clark, a Seattle-based food safety law firm, has filed a petition with the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to ban 31 salmonella strains on meat and poultry. The 60-page citizen page was submitted on January 19 on behalf of two people and a family of Salmonella sick, plus three non-profit organizations dealing with food safety issues – Food & Water Watch, Consumer Federation of America and Consumer Reports.

Managing partner Bill Marler told consumers of the Washington Post that the federal government will label meat as “USDA certified” when they know it can be contaminated with cow or chicken excrements.

KatieRose McCullough, director of scientific and regulatory affairs for the North American Meat Institute, told the newspaper that salmonella is “impossible” to remove completely because it can be part of an animal’s body. In a statement, the National Chicken Council said that The Post meat must be cooked at a sufficiently high temperature to kill bacteria, and that “Raw chicken … is not a sterile product, and no regulations will ever make it sterile.”

Dive Insight:

This is not Bill Marler’s first fight in the field of food safety, since he strives to replicate the same success when he worked to get the USDA to declare E. coli O157: H7 an adultery in 1994. pasties that made 732 people sick, 171 hospitalized and four killed. In that case, Marler represented hundreds of claimants in a class-action lawsuit.

In 2009, he asked the USDA to declare six of the most dangerous strains of E. coli as counterfeiters in ground beef. The agency did this in 2011, and as a result, FSIS is testing samples of raw beef on E. coli, and contaminated products cannot be legally sold and recalled.

The latter petition follows years of efforts by consumer groups and others to declare salmonella a forger on meat and poultry. According to a 2018 report from Thomas Gremillion, director of the Food Policy Institute, at least five salmonella-related outbreaks in that year related to beef, chicken and turkey and collectively made 784 people sick, 245 hospitalized and three dead.

In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported seven outbreaks of food-borne salmonella diseases, two of which were linked to meat or poultry. One was probably ground beef that made 13 people from eight states sick, nine in hospital and killed one, and another was associated with ground turkey, which made seven people from three states sick and one in hospital.

The FSIS is well aware that salmonella is a major problem in food. In a 2016 update on its Salmonella action plan, the agency called the pathogen the “leading cause of bacterial food diseases” in the US, which causes around 1.2 million diseases annually. He noted that a working group was set up in 2012 to review data and come up with ideas to improve performance, with the primary goal of salmonella.

In this case, Marler Clark asks FSIS to grant an accelerated assessment and writes that the company’s position is supported by scientific research showing that food-borne pathogens would decrease if the ban were introduced.

The situation is more complex for the meat and poultry sectors. They say technology is not yet at a point where salmonella can reasonably be eradicated from their products, and testing on 31 salmonella strains would be expensive and increase retail costs for consumers.

Mark Dopp, senior vice president of the North American Meat Institute, told The Washington Post that the industry is doing everything it can to solve the salmonella problem.

“By explaining something like a adulterer, we are not going to swim faster or harder. We are swimming as fast and as fast as we can,” he said.

If the petition is approved as submitted, USDA may recall products contaminated with one of the 31 salmonella serotypes listed. Federal inspectors could be removed from the processing facilities involved, which would disable them until contamination problems were resolved.

However, the FSIS could take the same position as in 2014 when it denied a petition from the Center for Science in the Public Interest that four antibiotic-resistant salmonella strains were declared rough in raw minced meat and poultry. The agency said that most food-borne pathogens are not considered counterfeiters in those products because normal cooking and preparation are generally sufficient to destroy them.

However, persistent outbreaks of salmonella can turn the tide this time, especially if consumers participate and demand action.