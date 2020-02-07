The Food Fight: How technology is changing the fight against hunger

The world’s farmers are currently producing enough food to feed the entire population 1.5 times. That is enough to feed around 10 billion people. However, due to a variety of different problems, only a fraction of this food gets into the human mouth. An astonishing 821 million people still go to bed with an empty stomach most nights. That’s about one in nine people on the planet. An even larger number, roughly one in three, suffer from some form of malnutrition. It is arguably one of our species’ greatest collective failures.

But there is hope. The United Nations World Food Program, the world’s largest food aid organization, has set itself the goal of ending hunger by 2030. It is an extremely ambitious goal, and to achieve this, the WFP has deployed a phalanx of technological instruments – everything from hydroponic farms to blockchain-powered iris scanners – to support the fight. Will human technological innovations give us the edge we need to end hunger? That remains to be seen, but the struggle has already begun. Welcome to the Food Fight.