The following minis are not in the making thanks to Brexit

Photo: Mini

Modern minis are big, heavy, ugly and expensive, so I was surprised to hear that 346,639 minis were sold last year (to whom?), Almost as many cars as Tesla, according to BMW. Anyway, the line-up needs to be refreshed, but apparently that has been delayed thanks to Brexit.

Van Reuters:

The German car manufacturer has, since purchasing the brand at Rover Group in 1994, developed three generations of the Mini, which means that each vehicle remains on the market for about six years.

The current Mini-hatch model, which has been on the market since 2014, is built on the company’s technology platform, called UKL1.

“The lifespan of this platform has been extended,” BMW spokesman Maximilian Schoeberl told Reuters. “For cost reasons and because of the Brexit.”

Reuters also says it costs around a billion euros to develop a new platform, and BMW has decided that that money would be better spent elsewhere. It is busy putting money into things like electrification to deal with ever-tightening government regulations, just like the rest of the automotive industry nowadays. This seems reasonable, but I do wonder about the future of the Mini brand in general and would not be completely shocked if it disappears in a few years. The new electric Cooper SE is a step in the right direction, but it gave us the feeling that it was a bit half. We’ve heard rumors about a actually small Mini EV, but they are unconfirmed and tied to the Chinese automaker Great Wall.

Anyway, the interesting thing about Minis is that, despite the fact that they are big, heavy, ugly and expensive, they still manage to stand out as small-like (and almost sensible) in a time when cars are praising that much larger, much larger are heavier and much more expensive. I am actually starting to tell myself that Minis is good. I’m going to stop this blog before that feeling gets out of hand.

