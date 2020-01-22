The following campaign text that you receive may be from a friend

“Relational organization is just organization,” says Betsy Hoover, one of the co-founders of Higher Ground. “But this allows campaigns to say,” Now it’s time for you to prioritize your network, “and, secondly, to say,” This is how that outreach has affected my outcome. ” And that is a very important piece that takes us to a different level of voter contact. That, we see, is just much more effective than the cold range. “

“In general, the effects are great,” says Donald P. Green, a political scientist in Columbia and one of the leading experts in get-out-the-vote tactics. When it comes to increasing attendance, Green explained, face-to-face research is at the top of the effectiveness scale. At the bottom are spam, impersonal techniques such as massive emails, texts and paid social media advertisements. But when those texts or Facebook messages come from someone you really know, the early research suggests that the emergence effect can go up to levels similar to personal research. Moreover, digital relational organization, as opposed to paying for an army of personal canvases, can be scaled up easily and cheaply.

Democrats have quickly integrated these tools into their campaigns. In 2018, the Tuesday company worked with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to implement its Team app in 70 “red to blue” swing districts, most of which eventually went to the Democratic column. Was relational organization part of the reason for the blue wave? As you would expect, the people behind the technology claim it was. Slightly more surprisingly, some of their Republican Party opponents agree.

Among them is Eric Wilson, a republican strategist who served as a digital director for Ed Gillespie’s gubernatorial campaign in 2017. Polls on the eve of election day showed that Gillespie democrat Ralph Northam left just a few points behind; he eventually lost 8.9 percent. Wilson thinks his side was in relational organization. “There was a county just outside of Richmond that we were the first (republican) campaign to lose the entire state in the last 50 years, and it’s because this group of women organized themselves using these tools,” he said. “And that was the wake-up call for me.”

On the way to 2020, Democrats are still far ahead of Republicans in the application of relational organizational technology. So far some campaigns have used it in primary competitions, but the real test comes in the general election, when democrats with technical support discover if their spiffy apps offer a meaningful counterbalance to Trump’s benefits of incumbency and the social media juggernaut who are re-election campaign.

When it comes to state and local races, Wilson predicts that, just like 2018, Democrats can have the advantage again. “There will be many Republicans who wake up after election day and say,” How did this happen – how did I get defeated? “He said.” And it will be relational organization. “

The relational organization of democrats is part of the typical swing of political innovation. Just like Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, which lacked a traditional ground game, developed new approaches to social media, Democrats have since been working to find new tools to regain power. “They came first because they had to climb back out of the hole,” Wilson said.

To help his backlog, Wilson founded Startup Caucus, a conservative response to Higher Ground Labs, in August 2019. The fund has given money to Swipe Red, an app that is still in beta and that wants to do for Republicans what apps like Team have done for democrats. (Unfortunately, “Swipe Right” was a trademark.) One candidate who gives it a twist is Mark Koran, a Minnesota senator who uses Swipe Red for the caucus in his February state.

