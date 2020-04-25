The Flying Painter Was the Great Idea in the History of Flying Chargers

BadBad Ideas This week we looked for mistakes, steps, and mistakes.

What happens when you combine a car like the Ford Pinto with a plane like the Cessna 337? Nothing good, it turns out.

People have been dreaming of flying cars for over a century now, with purely theoretical designs of weird 1920s, and with little novelty from the stories of the 1950s. But when two guys in California tried to make a “Pinto flight” in 1973, was a real idea. How bad? He died trying the stupid thing.

Henry A. Smolinski and Harold Blake founded a company called Advanced Vehicle Engineers, abbreviated as AVE, in Van Nuys, California, in 1968. They built a car called the AVE Mizar, and they had high hopes for it. current in mass. production. But the vehicle, which would always be called the Flying Pinto, never went to the test stage again.

The Ford Pinto was not known for its safety, even before Smolinski and Blake took wings. The Pinto was introduced in 1971, as a tiny car in an age with not only high gas prices, but a gas shortage that could lead to rationing and infamous lines at city pumps in all countries. of the United States in the world got into trouble with scarcity. and some places even banned cars on certain days, such as in the Netherlands where they were Sundays without cars, and people took to the streets on bicycles and horses.

But eventually the Pinto, formerly known as an economical and practical old one, was no longer seen as an economic choice. It became known in the 1970s to spread constantly in flames when people ended up retreating. Seriously. Someone was also killed, and Ford was charged at least 117 times for safety concerns surrounding the Pinto. Ford also lost a particularly important cause, becoming the first American corporation charged with reckless homicide in the 1980s.

But those rights didn’t even happen when Smolinski and Blake set out to make their Flying Port in the early 1970s. In the summer of 1970, they had a press conference to announce their plans, but they didn’t. they also decided on the type of car they would convert at that point. A newspaper report syndicated by the Los Angeles Times floated the idea that it could be a flying Firebird the company was working on, an idea that would really make more sense for marketing purposes.

Since the time of L.A. in August 1970:

The idea, now in the preliminary design phase, is to integrate a traditional car with a certified air motor and an engine and thus succeed in case other flying cars have failed over the years.

They may not have figured out the exact type of car, but they knew they wanted to make a very literal hybrid flying car, using the wing and rear engine support of a Cessna aircraft and simply upgrading it to a normal car.

“Our plan is to make the operation so simple that a woman can easily connect the two systems – or separate them — without help,” Smolinski told reporters.

The couple spent the next two years working on their designs, ending up with the ill-fated Pinto, and getting to the point where they wanted to try to blow things up. And amazingly, they have been able to get their compression in the air on several occasions. Some newspapers even seemed to give the two men the benefit of the doubt that their scheme could lead to a revolution in transportation.

A story that was syndicated throughout the United States and appeared in the August 26, 1973 issue of the Oklahoman newspaper seemed truly convincing that these two men were building the future of air travel.

From Oklahoman:

It finally happened. A car that flies. Called the Mizar 210, the vehicle is a two-door white Pinto, four-seater 1973 white with detachable wing. It was developed three years ago by Henry A. “Hank” Smolinski, aeronautical engineer, founder and president of Advanced Vehicle Engineers of Sepulveda, Calif.

“We talked about wanting to go to Disneyland,” Hank explains. “You can get in your car and take the highway and let the traffic hang for a few hours. You can even fly and disembark at an air park – a kind of highway off the ramp for small planes – and then you can rent a car, either call a booth, or wait for a friend to come to you.

With the Mizar, all things are eliminated. Fly to the airplane, disembark, remove the wings, move the automatic shift from neutral to guide, and take you to Disneyland.

The press seemed really convinced that they were in for something during those first tests in the summer of 1973. But it ended in tragedy on September 11, 1973. That day, Smolinski and Blake took their car to the airport. of Ventura County in California, where they were. an affair with the airport director.

The inventors were supposed to alert the manager every time they were in place to do their tests, but they failed to do so that day, according to Mental Floss magazine. It is not clear why. The men succeeded, but things went quickly, with black smoke emanating from the aircraft. They were only in the air for two minutes before one of their wings began to fall. The plane crashed and the two men died.

From the Sacramento Bee on September 12, 1973:

The two developers of a flying car were killed in the burning call of the ship a few minutes after takeoff, the official reported.

Known as the “Pinto flyer,” a combination of a Ford Pinto car and a Cessna plane, the prototype landed about a mile from Ventura County airport in late Tuesday afternoon.

Killed were Henry A. Smolinski, 40, of Santa Susana, and Harold Blake, 40, of Los Angeles. They were the founders and first two officers of Advanced Vehicle Engineers, launched near Van Nuys in 1968.

The “Pinto flight” was planned for a sales promotion visit to 40 cities across the country.

The ironic thing about using a Pinto was that, even though it was a small car, it was still too heavy for the Cessna aircraft that Frankenstein had.

YouTube has a great video showing Flying Pinto in action. It’s narrated in German, but even if you don’t understand the language, it’s still a fascinating aspect of how the strange vehicle looked.

In 1978, five years after the deaths of Smokinski and Blake, the Pinto was recalled by Ford. And his adventures will become just a memory in the long history of failed inventors who were killed by their own inventions.

There have been a lot of car inventors pursuing their dreams since that tragic flight in 1973. Paul Moller is perhaps one of the most infamous, having spent 30 years trying to prove his invention off the ground. But above all it is only stolen with bankrupt companies and an agreement with the SEC for the issuance of fraudulent stock. Moller settled for $ 50,000 but continued to form new businesses and try his hand at crowdfunding.

And let’s not forget Terrafugia, a company that has been trying to get flying cars on the market since 2008. Every news cycle carries a promise that its flying vehicles are only two years away. But we are still waiting

Even billionaire Elon Musk said he wanted to develop a flying car in 2014, but we haven’t really heard anything about it lately. Mostly he seems to be spending his time racing in pylons with his Cybertruck car on the ground.

But Moller, Musk, and the people of Terrafugia are still alive and kicking, unlike inventors of the Flying Pinto – the worst idea in the terrible idea of ​​the history of the flying car.

