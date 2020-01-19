The Floyd Mayweather team shares mock posters for fights with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Due to comments Conor McGregor He recently spoke about his intention to box again, that he will again deal with men like Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. and make the rounds. Now that McGregor has vigorously won at UFC 246, Mayweather Jr.’s warehouse has distributed bogus posters for games with McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mayweather starts a rematch with McGregor

Before UFC 246, where McGregor quickly cleared Donald Cerrone out of the way, he announced that he was aiming for more boxing matches. McGregor expressed interest in facing Pacquiao and Mayweather Jr. again (who had stopped him in their fight in 2017).

Well, recently Pacquiao’s team created a mock poster to show interest in a Fight between the Filipino star and McGregor. More recently, Mayweather’s Camp has released the following poster:

And one for Nurmagomedov too….

In the past few weeks, Khabib said he also wanted to box Mayweather Jr., which is why the undefeated boxer probably shared the poster below.

As it stands now, the chances of Mayweather – McGregor 2 or Mayweather – Nurmagomedov taking place this year seem pretty slim. Especially the latter. Khabib is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. But it’s hard to imagine that there is a lot of interest in seeing Khabib – who isn’t considered an elite striker – as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Apart from that, Dana White has confirmed that he will be working with Mayweather next year. So it will be interesting to see what that entails.