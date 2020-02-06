The Florida soldier shot deadly when he stopped to help the driver with a broken car

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

(CNN) – An experienced Florida soldier was fatally shot on Interstate 95 after dropping by to help a disabled vehicle, police said.

A police officer from another jurisdiction who was not on duty witnessed the shootout and killed the suspect, said Colonel Gene Spalding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The highway was shut down for several hours on Wednesday as investigators processed the scene that occurred on the shoulder of the northern lane, about 6 miles west of Palm City.

Soldier Josh Bullock, who had spent 19 years on the freeway patrol, saw what he thought was someone who had problems with the car around 10:15 a.m. He stopped to help, “Spalding told reporters.

“A Riviera Beach police officer who went by betrothed the suspect and killed him,” he said.

The Rivera Beach officer was not injured, he said.

“Our soldiers worked closely with (Bullock). They are disturbed. They are very upset,” said Spalding. “It’s like losing a family member.”

The Highway Patrol Director could not reveal if the suspect who was not identified was alone, but said he did not expect to look for more perpetrators. That could change, he said.

Gunshots sound as the fireman tries to help

Aerial photos showed dozens of police and first aid vehicles parked on the highway and on the shoulder when the investigators were working. A white sheet lay on the floor by the open door of a soldier’s car. About five or six lengths of the car in front of the cruiser there was a body in the grass.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue spokesman DaWayne Watson was driving home when he passed the scene and stopped to help, he told CNN partner WPTV.

“I just saw the soldier and he was down,” he told the station. “I saw people in a chaotic state of mind. Everyone was on their cell phones. A woman held her head like ‘Oh my god. I can’t believe that.’ … I knew that this call included more than an average broken car. “

He turned and when he approached the scene, Watson saw a policeman on the floor, he said. He took the medical equipment out of his vehicle, but heard more shots before he could give first aid, he told WPTV.

“I just grabbed a couple of people’s hands and tried to get them to safety,” said Watson when the shots stopped and he returned to Bullock.

His instinct was to get Bullock to safety, but he quickly found Bullock was dead, he said.

“A tragic, tragic loss”

The 42-year-old Bullock served in the U.S. Air Force before joining the highway patrol. He graduated from the Florida Highway Patrol Training Academy in 2001 and worked his entire career at Troop L in Fort Pierce.

As a soldier, he served as a training officer supervising other lawyers, and his colleagues considered him a leader, Spalding said. He was “just a great guy,” he said.

“Josh was one of those soldiers who went out every day, doing his job quietly, professionally, and with the greatest dedication, and it’s a tragic, tragic loss,” said the Colonel. “It will take a long time for the Florida Highway Patrol to heal.”

Dozens of police cruisers, motorcycles, and other emergency vehicles escorted the ambulance carrying Bullock to a medical examination office in Fort Pierce. Three police officers greeted the ambulance on the sidewalk.

Bullock is the 49th soldier to have died since the Florida Highway Patrol was founded in 1939, Spalding said.

“People don’t know when you are approaching a car, even a handicapped vehicle or a car at a traffic stop. You are not only worried about what is in that car and the danger that awaits you,” he said. “You are also concerned about the £ 80,000 tractor unit rolling down the highway behind you. Your attention is divided. You have to be very, very careful, very careful, and it is dangerous work.”

The Florida law enforcement agency will lead the investigation with the support of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the prosecutor’s office.

