The Florida Congressman makes an ethical complaint against Pelosi after shredding Trump’s speech

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) – A Congressman from Florida lodges an ethical complaint against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for destroying President Donald Trump’s speech.

On Tuesday evening, just after the President had closed his State of the Union speech, Pelosi could be seen straight up, but instead of applauding, the Democrat began to tear up her copy of Trump’s speech.

Her reason? “It was a manifesto of mistakes,” said Pelosi when she left the Capitol.

The obvious disdain for Pelosi and Trump for each other’s policies and actions reached a fever during the Trump deposition process, which eventually ended in the president’s acquittal Wednesday evening.

Hours after Trump was evicted by the senate, the Florida republican, Matt Gaetz, announced his complaint and said, “Her behavior was under the dignity of the house and a possible violation of the law (18 USC 2071).”

Gaetz closed his tweet with a copy of the complaint and the words “No one is above the law. She must be held responsible. “