The flights are resumed after snowstorm and bird poop analysis; In the news for January 22 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Hundreds of armed forces have been called in to get things moving again and Premier Dwight Ball said on Tuesday that hundreds of calls have been made for help from vulnerable residents.

Supermarkets were allowed to open Tuesday, with the city of St. John’s advising people to stock up for at least another 48 hours.

It also gives taxi companies the green light to start commercial activities, although personal vehicles are still instructed to stay off the road.

RCMP announced Tuesday evening that the search for Joshua Wall, a 26-year-old man who has been missing since Friday, has been suspended.

–

This too …

TORONTO – German automaker Volkswagen is expected to return to Toronto today to be found guilty of environmental costs.

The company wanted to make a guilty plea up to 60 charges last month, but the case was delayed.

The violations relate to an international scandal in which the company cheated on emissions tests.

The federal government accused the car giant with 58 violations under the Environmental Protection Act.

Volkswagen is also faced with two reasons for providing misleading information.

Defense lawyers said in court last month that they intended to take responsibility, but the resolution was delayed while three people tried to make victim statements and provide other input.

–

What we view in the US …

WASHINGTON – The US Senate plunged into President Donald Trump’s accusation process with Republicans abruptly stopping plans to open the opening arguments in two days, but vigorously rejecting the democratic demands for more witnesses to reveal Trump’s “trifecta.”

The day-long session began on Tuesday with the setback for Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell and the president’s legal team, but ended Wednesday around 2:00 am with republicans who approved the rest of the procedural rules, largely on their terms.

The result is the historic Trump trial, which unfolds amid a watchful audience in an election year, is now on a fast track with almost no signs of Republican opposition to the actions that led to his accusation.

The House charged Trump last month on charges of abuse of power for forcing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Biden and his son Hunter Biden, because the White House withheld military aid to Ukraine. Trump was also charged with a second indictment for obstruction of Congress in the House probe.

–

What we look at in the rest of the world …

BEIJING – Chinese health authorities are urging people in the city of Wuhan to avoid crowds and public gatherings following a warning that a new viral disease can infect hundreds of people in the country and cause at least nine deaths to spread.

A national health officer says 440 cases have been confirmed. The nine deaths are all in Hubei province, where the first cases were reported last month.

The disease comes from a new coronavirus that experts say can spread through the airways and possibly mutate.

A meeting of the World Health Organization in Geneva later Wednesday will determine whether the outbreak should be declared a global health crisis.

–

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

OTTAWA – The Malaysian government recently sent 11 sea containers with plastic waste back to Canada, as the country is stepping to try to keep illegal foreign waste off its coast.

Yeo Bee Yin, Environment Minister of Malaysia, says her country has taken the “unprecedented” step to ship 150 transport containers with waste, mostly plastic waste that cannot be recycled, to 13 countries, including Canada, France, the UK , the United States, Spain and Japan.

“The Malaysian government takes the import of illegal waste seriously, because we don’t want to be a garbage can of the world,” she says.

Yeo says that Malaysia has not paid for all the waste that is returned, and says that everything has been paid for by the exporters or the shipping companies involved. Canadian authorities will not say whether the federal government has borne the costs for the Malaysian shipments.

Last spring, Canada spent more than $ 1.1 million to bring 69 containers of illegally shipped waste from the Philippines across the Pacific.

Canada finally agreed to bring it back after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to declare war on Canada and to close diplomatic ties until the waste was returned.

–

Weird and wild …

A team of Canadian scientists have searched bird poop for hundreds of years to suggest an answer to one of the most difficult conservation issues.

The researchers looked at sediments in the middle of the largest colony of petrels in the world on a remote island near Newfoundland.

The seabird is now considered endangered.

Because excrement washes into a lake, the team was able to use those sediments to estimate the populations of birds that were nearly 2,000 years old.

The technique is important because population data are very difficult to obtain in the long term, but crucial to understand what is normal.

Scientists say that the technique can be used wherever there is a large bird colony and a nearby lake.

Matthew Duda from Queen’s University, one of the researchers, says the core samples don’t smell – very much.

–

Know your news …

A “Buy Canadian” advertising campaign, focusing on local food and the national agricultural system, will be rolled out in the coming months, the federal government says. A year ago today, the Canada Food Guide received its first facelift in more than a decade. It recommended Canadians to eat more often vegetables, fruits, whole grains and vegetable proteins – such as legumes, nuts and tofu. It also emphasized drinking more of which drink?

–

On this day in 2016 …

A 17-year-old gunman killed two teenage brothers in a house in La Loche, Sask., Then went to community school and killed a male teacher and a female assistant and injured seven others before being arrested by RCMP. The teenager pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree and seven counts of attempted murder.

–

Your health …

OTTAWA – New data suggest that vaccination rates in Canadian children are inadequate.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says that none of the country’s national vaccination targets have been met in one of the age groups surveyed in 2017.

While at least 95 percent of biennials should ideally be covered, researchers discovered that only 75.8 percent received the multi-dose vaccine for diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus. Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island were the only provinces with more than 80 percent, while Manitoba and Nunavut were below 70 percent.

The study says that 2.4 percent of children at two years of age are estimated to be unvaccinated, with Atlantic Canada the lowest unvaccinated rate at 1.3 percent, while British Columbia had the highest at 3.9 percent.

Among the seven-year-olds, only girls vaccinated for rubella reached the 95-percent coverage target by 95.8 percent, compared to 93.8 percent for boys. That vaccine requires only one dose compared to two doses for measles and mumps with the national percentage being 87 and 86.4% respectively.

Meanwhile, none of the three routine vaccines for adolescents reached the 90 percent national coverage target, although the Tdap booster came close to 89.3 percent. Children 14 and 17 receive up to three routine vaccinations in school programs, depending on the jurisdiction, including for hepatitis B and human papillomavirus (HPV).

–

News

TORONTO – Netflix says it added 125,000 subscribers to Canada in the fourth quarter as new streaming competition from Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus led to a “more muffled” response from customers across the country.

The global streaming company drew more sign-ups during the period, aided by buzzworthy series and various Oscar-caliber films, including “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman.” It brought in 96,000 new subscribers in the previous quarter.

Netflix reported sales were US $ 241 million in the three months ended December 31, an increase of almost US $ 209 million in the third quarter.

The latest Canadian figures were outlined as part of a broader commitment to provide its investors with a more comprehensive quarterly report that produced data on growth in key regions.

–

Know your news answer …

Water. The updated guide said that water should be the drink of choice as a way to stay hydrated without consuming calories.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020.

The Canadian press