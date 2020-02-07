The flight with coronavirus evacuees from Wuhan, China, lands at Travis Air Force Base

Another flight with coronavirus evacuees has landed at Travis Air Force Base.

Kalitta Air Flight 377 came directly from Wuhan, China. The plane landed at the military base shortly after 3 a.m. to refuel.

Passengers are screened for the virus before flying to Texas and then to their final destination in Nebraska.

Anyone who shows symptoms will stay in Travis and join the 178 other evacuees who came earlier this week and are now in quarantine.

Evacuees are also brought to Canada. The plane left Vancouver last night after refueling. This aircraft now flies to Ontario, Canada, where passengers are quarantined for 14 days. Another plane stops in Vancouver this morning before it arrives in San Diego.

Additional travel restrictions will soon be introduced to prevent the virus from spreading. Until February 16, SFO and Mineta San Jose Airport will no longer offer flights to China.

Immigration lawyer James Cai says many people with US work visas are stuck abroad.

“We have a senior manager who cannot return because he is not yet a citizen and has an L1 visa,” said Cai.

According to Cai, many of his customers rely on H1B visas for half of their workforce. These companies are likely to be affected.

