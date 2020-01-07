The flexible display concept from Dell points to a flexible laptop future

Loading...

We’re only a few days in and 2020 is already the year of flexible displays. And not only smartphone manufacturers are experimenting with flexible screens.

Dell is the youngest company to test new form factors with two new experimental concepts: the Ori, a foldable tablet concept, and the Duet, a laptop prototype with two screens.

Both are just experiments for now, and Dell executives quickly realized they were just beginning to understand new form factors. However, the prototypes offer an interesting insight into the considerations of traditional laptop manufacturers to adapt to new materials and designs.

The Ori is a large, fold-up tablet that can be closed like a traditional notebook. Windows was running on the CES and some multitasking functions worked, e.g. B. the ability to run two apps side by side or in multiple windows.

Dell Ori concept

Image: karissa bell / mashable

Dell says it can withstand 15,000 wrinkles, but they want it to get better.

Image: karissa bell / mashable

You can also run a single app in landscape or portrait mode to use full screen mode. However, it was a bit cumbersome to navigate in a single Word document on the particularly large display.

Dell’s Ori feels huge when set to portrait.

Image: karissa bell / mashable

The hinge and display felt surprisingly good for a concept device. You can see a hinge on the front bezel, but there is no gap between the hinge and the display (unlike the Motorola Razr) and there is hardly any ripple on the display above the hinge area, although you can feel something when you use the Run your fingers over it directly.

The hinge is only visible on the outer edge of the Ori.

Image: Karissa bell / mashable

“The science is very fascinating, and I think we have a better overview of how to do it reliably,” said Preeth Srinivasan of Dell, who works for the company’s Experience Innovation Group. He says they tested the Ori 15,000 times, but they’d like to get that number a bit higher.

Nevertheless, it is not clear how flexibly advertisements make sense in the context of a laptop or a device similar to a laptop. However, the Dell Duet concept, which can also be seen at CES, could give some clues. The prototype of a dual screen device is more like a typical laptop.

The Duet has a large hinge and two touch screens. And like Microsoft’s foldable Surface Neo, you can add an optional keyboard accessory for typing.

The keyboard makes the Duet concept feel more like a laptop.

Image: karissa bell mashable

You can run an app on both screens.

Image: karissa bell / mashable

Apps can run on each screen individually or over both for longer scrolling when paused.

Overall, the duet definitely feels more like the beginning of an idea than a fully baked product. The keyboard attachments don’t feel like I want to write more than a few sentences on them. But it also feels damn cool to have two screens to play with, and software makers could no doubt find some creative ways to take advantage of the extra real estate.

Again, both the Duet and the Ori are just concepts, as Dell is still trying to figure out exactly how flexible and dual-screen devices could fit into the future. But the prototypes are another sign that we are moving towards a future in which everything is foldable.

,