The flavors of Girl Scout cookies are different in Wisconsin; or buy

Depending on where you are in Wisconsin, you can sell different Girl Scout cookies (Photo: Andrew Mollica and Erin Caughey)

It’s Girl Scout cookie season, and almost all Wisconsin customers will be sold Caramel deLites, lemonades, and peanut butter patties – except those from part of the state.

The 4000 soldiers of the Girls Scouts of Manitou, based in Sheboygan, use a different baker from the rest of the state. Thus, their thin mints are made from a chocolate recipe, the Caramel deLites are called Samoas and Thanks-A-Lot does not exist.

And the differences don’t end there.

Wait, * why * are Girl Scout cookies different in different parts of Wisconsin?

There are two national distributors of Girl Scout Cookies: ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers. Each Girl Scout Council chooses which bakery to get their cookies from.

Some states have only one Girl Scout council, so the entire state receives the same batch of cookies. Wisconsin is almost entirely dominated by ABC Bakers, which is used by five of the six state councils.

Only the Girl Scouts of Manitou – which include all of Sheboygan, Manitowoc and Fond du Lac counties, and which reach parts of Calumet, Dodge, Ozaukee and Washington counties – sell cookies from Little Brownie Bakers.

“Two years ago we did a month-long study with a task force where we looked at just about everything with different vendors and their success rates,” said Cassie Sterwald, director of communications for Manitou Girl Scouts. “They decided to go with Little Brownie Bakers.”

Wisconsin Girl Scout Variations (Photo: Andrew Mollica and Erin Caughey)

Wisconsin isn’t unique when it comes to the two bakers in the state, according to a map from the 2017 Los Angeles Times, but residents of the eastern part of the state are in the fortunate position of having the 17 varieties of cookies within easy driving distance.

Here are all the cookies, and how they are described by each provider.

Samoas vs. Caramel deLites

Comparisons of Girl Scout Cookies: Samoas vs Caramel deLites. Girl Scouts of the USA / composite Enrique Rodriguez (Photo: Girl Scouts of the USA)

Girl Scouts from Manitou, Samoa: Crunchy cookies with caramel, coconut and dark chocolate stripes.

Rest of Wisconsin, Caramel deLites: Crispy cookies topped with caramel, toasted coconut and caramel stripes.

Thin mints vs Thin mints

Girl Scout Cookie comparisons: Thin Mints vs Thin Mints. Girl Scouts of the USA / composite Enrique Rodriguez (Photo: Girl Scouts of the USA)

Manitou Girl Scouts, Thin Mints: Crunchy and chocolate cookies with peppermint oil

Rest of Wisconsin, thin mints: Crispy chocolate wafers dipped in a mint fudge coating

Lemon-Ups vs. Lemonades

Comparisons of Girl Scout Cookies: Lemon-Ups vs Lemonades. Girl Scouts of the USA / composite Enrique Rodriguez (Photo: Girl Scouts of the USA)

Girl Scouts from Manitou, Lemon-Ups: Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspirational messages to cheer up.

Rest of Wisconsin, lemonades: Tasty shortbread slices with natural and artificial flavors with a refreshing and tangy lemon glaze

Tagalongs against peanut butter patties

Comparisons of Girl Scout Cookies: Tagalongs vs Peanut Butter Patties. Girl Scouts of the USA / composite Enrique Rodriguez (Photo: Girl Scouts of the USA)

Girl Scouts from Manitou, Tagalongs: Crispy cookies covered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolate coating.

Rest of Wisconsin, peanut butter patties: Crispy cookies in layers of peanut butter and covered with a layer of fudge.

Peanut Butter vs Do-si-dos Sandwich

Girl Scout Cookie Comparisons: Do-si-dos vs. Peanut Butter Sandwich. Girl Scouts of the USA / composite Enrique Rodriguez (Photo: Girl Scouts of the USA)

The Girl Scouts of Manitou, Peanut Butter Sandwich: Crunchy and crunchy oatmeal cookies with a creamy peanut butter filling.

Rest of Wisconsin, Do-si-dos: Oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling.

Girl Scout S’mores vs. Girl Scout S’mores

Girl Scout Cookie Comparisons: Girl Scout S’mores vs Girl Scout S’mores. Girl Scouts of the USA / composite Enrique Rodriguez (Photo: Girl Scouts of the USA)

The Girl Scouts of Manitou, Girl Scout S’mores: Graham sandwich cookies filled with chocolate and marshmallow

Rest of Wisconsin, Girl Scout S’mores: Crispy Graham Cookies lined with ice cream and coated in delicious fudge

Clovers against shortbread

Comparisons of Girl Scout Cookies: Shamrock vs. Shortbread. Girl Scouts of the USA / composite Enrique Rodriguez (Photo: Girl Scouts of the USA)

Girl Scouts from Manitou, Clovers: Shortbread with a delicate taste, deliciously simple and satisfying.

Rest of Wisconsin, shortbread: Traditional shortbread cookies.

Chocolate caramel vs caramel chocolate chips

Comparisons of Girl Scout Cookies: Toffee-tastic vs Caramel Chocolate Chip. Girl Scouts of the USA / composite Enrique Rodriguez (Photo: Girl Scouts of the USA)

The Girl Scouts of Manitou, Toffee-tastic: Rich, buttered cookies with pieces of sweet crisp caramel (also advertised as gluten-free).

Rest of Wisconsin, chocolate chips with caramel: Rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt in a soft gluten-free cookie.

Bonus cookie: Thank you very much

Comparisons of Girl Scout cookies: Thank you cookies are only available from ABC Bakers. Girl Scouts of the United States (Photo: Girl Scouts of the United States)

The Girl Scouts of Manitou do not sell Thanks-A-Lot cookies. Girl scouts from the rest of Wisconsin sell the large shortbread cookie, which is dipped in rich fondant and topped with a thank you message in relief in one of five languages.

Where to get the Girl Scout cookies you want

Individual Girl Scouts sell door-to-door and at parents’ workplaces until January 26. Those living in the north of Milwaukee County can meet troops selling Little Brownie Baker cookies.

Sales of kiosks in grocery stores and other locations start in mid-February and last until mid-March.

If you don’t live in the areas covered by Girl Scouts of Manitou and want to try Toffee-tastic, the sandwich version of Girl Scout S’mores or other cookies from Little Brownie Bakers, visit GSManitou.org and type zip code 53081 in the cookie finder to see a list of kiosks selling in the region.

Caramel Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Coated Girl Scout S’mores and other ABC Bakers cookies will be sold across the state. Visit GirlScouts.org to learn more.

