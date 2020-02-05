The Flash release date | plot, cast, trailer

The DC Extended Universe has sometimes been seen as a bit of a mess, with several tentpole films from the franchise that have been the subject of much criticism.

However, the presence of Ezra Miller’s The Flash has been seen as a touch of positivity in critically breaded films such as Justice League and Batman v Superman, and after a long wait the character is finally ready to get a film all to himself.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Flash …

When will The Flash be released in cinemas?

It is still a while, but a release date of July 1, 2022 has now been confirmed by DC.

Fans have had to wait a long time to see a stand-alone movie for the Scarlet Speedster, with Miller already registering in 2014 – so by the time we see the movie, it is almost ten years later the star voted to play the character.

Of course the character appeared in other DC movies at the time, but it can certainly only be good news that he will finally get his own film.

Who’s in the cast?

Warner bros.

As mentioned, Ezra Miller will take the lead role of Barry Allen / The Flash. We’ll just have to wait and see for the rest of the cast, but rumor has it that Gal Gadot will appear as an alternative version of Wonder Woman, and Billy Crudup will probably return as Barr’s father Henry.

Kiersey Clemons shot scenes like Barry’s love interest Iris West for Justice League, but these were removed from the final version, so it’s likely that she will appear in every Flash solo movie.

There is a bit more clarity around that behind the camera. Andy Muschietti, who helped both parts of the recent adaptation of Stephen King’s big screen IT, will direct from a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) – after a series of other names had previously been added to the project.

What is The Flash about?

According to earlier announcements, the film follows the events in the Flashpoint comic, in which an alternative timeline is created because the Flash tries to travel back in time to save his mother.

Miller said that “our precious DC universe is inevitably torn apart by an endless, headache-inducing structure of multiversity” that certainly sounds … ehm … intriguing.

Unfortunately, further details about the plot have not yet been made official, so it is still a gamble, but it is probably safe to expect a lot of running!

Is there a trailer for The Flash?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you informed if someone comes from the Speed ​​Force …