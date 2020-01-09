The flash movie could restart DCEU with a huge Flashpoint story

Loading...

Warner Bros ‘upcoming The Flash movie could serve as a fresh start for DC Comics’ cinema universe.

Announced for the first time in 2014, The Flash had a difficult trip on the screen that was way behind the original release date due to several different directors leaving the project.

However, the film finally seems to be developing with Andy Muschietti as director of Stephen King adaptations IT: Chapter One and Two.

In an episode of That Hashtag Show, he confirmed reports that have been around for a long time that the film will adapt a particularly famous comic book plot: Flashpoint.

In the series of events, first published in 2011, Barry Allen (aka The Flash) travels back in time to prevent his mother from dying when he was a little boy.

In this way, he accidentally creates a radically different world in the present because his actions have unexpected effects.

The story ends with The Flash using his powers to create a whole new universe with younger versions of the legendary DC characters. This version of reality is commonly referred to as New 52 in comic circles.

It has been speculated by fans that this could be a way to address the continuity problems in the DC universe, which will become even more complex with the addition of a new Bruce Wayne / Batman by Robert Pattinson.

However, it is possible that the film will go in a completely different direction, especially after Muschietti’s cryptic comments on That Hashtag Show.

He said the film would contain “a different version of Flashpoint than expected”.

This can be interpreted in an infinite number of ways, but the fact that the ambitious plot is even brought to the screen will delight many fans.

Ezra Miller is expected to return as the title character, a role he previously played in Batman against Superman, Suicide Squad and Justice League.

The flash is scheduled to be released on July 1, 2022