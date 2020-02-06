The flame defense must be increased if Giordano is absent for a long time

‘It is heavy. But we just have to merge as one, “Rasmus Andersson said

On and off the ice, Mark Giordano is their emotional leader, their persistent power and their leading captain.

But with the status of the captain of Calgary Flames in the air – before Thursday against the Nashville Predators and, possibly, further – the team’s defense is under pressure to act in the wake of his absence.

“It’s not an easy task because of the minutes and the way he plays every night,” commented Rasmus Andersson, who started Tuesday’s game with Giordano in the top combination – the positional goal of Andersson towards this season. “It’s tough. But we just have to merge as a unit. It’s clear that, with the kind of player that Gio is and how good he is night in and night out, it’s obviously difficult – it’s hard for the team.

“It’s also hard for Gio, because these are the games he really wants to play to make a playoff push.”

There were no responses from the team at the time of the press, but there is some concern that the 36-year-old Norris Trophy winner might go out for a long time, which could be detrimental to a group fighting for a play-off spot .

That means more from TJ Brodie.

More from Travis Hamonic. More from Rasmus Andersson.

And more from Noah Hanifin and Oliver Kylington who have had a hard time lately. More from Michael Stone.

From Wednesday afternoon, the Flames had not announced a recall from their branch in the American Hockey League, but expect news on Thursday morning. If, that is, Giordano’s injury is just as serious as imagined.

Otherwise, the Flames would not only be able to search for the services of a right-wing boss or top-shelf on the National Hockey League trade deadline on February 24 – they could add to their back-end.

“It’s a big hole,” said Flames defender Travis Hamonic. “Let’s call a spade a spade. But as a group we have the feeling that we have good players. We feel that we have a number of dynamic guys at our back who can still improve their game and who can play those minutes as a group We have guys who can jump into a number of gaps who can of course try to fill special teams of gaps that we have. Everyone has to make a few notches. You will never replace such a man, but collectively, as a group, you have to do your best to pull that rope a little harder. “

The Flames have not had a Giordano for a long time since they missed the last quarter of the 2014-15 campaign with a torn bicep tendon.

He has since been completely healthy and misses only five games – one in preparation for playoffs in 2016-17, two last year due to a suspension of two games for the Mikko Koivu knee of the Minnesota Wild and two at the end of the season to preparation for play-offs.

So for the most part this team has not been without a leader for a long time.

But they are potentially going to discover how they handle these kinds of setbacks – and how they can replace his ice age that leads the Flames on average per night at 11:57 pm and one of their top four players is on their power play. Giordano logs on average 2:55 a night in favor of the man, sitting just below 2:57 by Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk and 2:59 by Johnny Gaudreau.

“I play where they want me to play – and I will do what the team can do,” TJ Brodie said. “We have previously (overcome adversity) that we did in December when everything happened. We came together as a group and got things done. The group here is a great group and we will find a way.”

