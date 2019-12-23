The five best new podcasts to help nerds escape the news cycle

Loading...

Expand / Relax in bed this holiday by catching up with the best nerd podcasts of this year of 2019.

I've spent enough time immersed in the 2019 news cycle to start feeling that the world is ending. Perhaps that is why I am always connected to podcasts, and not necessarily because of pointless escapism. Instead of news broadcasts and current events, I prefer to fill my ears with nerd knowledge and scientific research stories. At the end of the year, I was surprised to find five fabulous series, all new this year, to recommend to anyone else in a similar situation.

Space bridge

So, if 2019 was spent looking for relief and hope in the news cycle, let's start with a documentary series about another era in which the world seemed to be on the verge of destruction.

Enlarge / Khryusha the Pig and Kermit the Frog talk in a popular Soviet program for children. Spacebridge, a four-part miniseries of the Radiotopia Showcase, tells the story of a collaboration between an American astronaut, a psychic phenomenon researcher and a Russian utopian activist who tried to end the Cold War in the mid-1980s. The Spacebridges Headlines were satellite video calls between television studios in the United States and the Soviet Union designed to allow ordinary people to become "citizen diplomats" and make peace simply by learning to care about the lives of others.

The process was not easy. Spacebridge is careful to explain to younger listeners (read: myself) how a whole generation felt living in the shadow of the Cold War and how little Spacebridge really affected international politics. The calls were plagued with technical failures, and when they finished, the popular disaster movies and careless comments from President Ronald Reagan kept people on both sides cautious of getting involved with the enemy. Even at best, the mutual cultural clash between participants in the US and Soviet space bridge created chaos and threatened plans for future calls.

So Spacebridge did not bring world peace alone. But it led to some momentous moments, such as the performance of a musical written to explain the delay of the transmission through the satellite link, as well as a hilarious special of Muppets with a call from a famous puppet of Soviet television. The successes of Spacebridge, although intermittent, reminded everyone involved, including me, listening to recordings decades later, that world peace is possible.

Expand / Hmm. It's really hard to know what this podcast is about depending on the title. (Joking)

Anything else

David Tennant makes a podcast with …

At the other end of the spectrum of the excellent podcast, sometimes I like to hear people talk about things they enjoy. And while we're at it, why not listen to one of my favorite actors talk to some of their favorite actors about the things they enjoy?

In David Tennant Does a Podcast With …, the titular Scottish actor (Doctor Who, Harry Potter) interviews other actors about their careers. Tennant brings wonderful enthusiasm to the program, especially when interviewing people he has worked with or admires, but he also does a great job of making room for respondents to tell their stories and ask questions that reach the emotional nuclei of their most famous characters. roles

You don't need to like celebrity gossip to enjoy the Tennant podcast. The show is full of great moments in the history of film and television, as well as deep autobiographical dives in the careers of some wonderful people. If you love Doctor Who, start with the episodes with Catherine Tate, Jodie Whittaker and James Corden. If you like The Lord of the Rings, start with Ian McKellen. If you like comedy news, start with Samantha Bee. And if you're not sure where to start, I recommend the episode full of fun and chemistry with Whoopi Goldberg.