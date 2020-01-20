The Fisker Ocean 2022 SUV will do from 0 to 60 in less than 3 seconds

After the global debut of the Fisker Ocean 2022 at CES earlier this month, we now have more detailed specifications of the all-electric luxury SUV to share with you.

Fisker unveiled the dimensions of the SUV, additional features and new photos. Starting with its size, the Fisker Ocean measures 4640 mm (182.7 inches) long, 1930 mm (76 inches) wide and 1615 mm (63.6 inches) high. This means it is similar in size to competitors like the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Jaguar I-Pace.

We can’t learn the distance between the two axles, but Fisker says the ocean provides a spacious and comfortable environment for five passengers “even on the longest trips.”

As for the luggage compartment, there is 566 liters (20 cubic feet) of space with the parcel shelf in place and 708 liters (25 cubic feet) when the trunk is loaded up to the roof. With the rear seats folded down, the load capacity increases to 1,274 liters (45 cubic feet). Fisker says the Ocean will also come with roof rails and tow hook options. However, the towing capacity will be released in 2021.

More importantly, we also learn that the Fisker Ocean will be offered in a four-wheel drive configuration on all versions, except the base 2-wheel drive model. The standard 4-wheel drive configuration will provide more than 225 kW (300 HP / 304 PS) while the “ultra high performance version” aims for a time from 0 to 96 mph (0-96 km / h) in less than 3 seconds. The total output power of the high-end model will be announced in 2021.

A quick charge of the 80 kWh battery (from 15% to 80% of capacity) should take 30 minutes and add more than 322 km (200 miles) of autonomy. The Fisker Ocean is equipped with a CCS Type 2 combo socket.

What else is there to know about the Fisker Ocean 2022, apart from the starting price of $ 37,499 (before federal tax credits) or the rental agreement of $ 379 per month? Well, the luxury electric SUV will be equipped with standard 20-inch alloys while 22-inch rims will be available as an option.

Inside, there’s a 16-inch portrait-oriented central touchscreen and a 9.8-inch digital dashboard, complemented by a head-up display built into the windshield. Augmented reality features, haptic touch buttons and immersive digital experiences are also integrated into the cabin.

Fisker will publish more technical specifications and details on the manufacturing strategy at the Geneva Motor Show 2020 in March. Production is expected to start in late 2021, with the first large volume deliveries expected in 2022.

