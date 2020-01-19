The fishermen break two different WV state fishing records in January

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 / 3:06 PM EST / Updated: January 17, 2020 / 3:06 PM EST

Courtesy of the WV trade department

South Charleston, West Virginia – State records for grass carp and blue catfish were broken earlier this month by two West Virginia fishermen, the Division of Natural Resources said Thursday.

Cabins’ Zachary Adkins caught a 53.1-inch grass carp on Warden Lake in Hardy County on January 3. Adkins used a large lure to catch the fish that broke the previous 50.75-inch length record. William Tucker still holds the weight record with a 71.69 pound grass carp caught at Warden Lake in 2005, DNR officials said.

Zachary Adkins and his state record grass carp start at Warden Lake

Courtesy of the WV trade department

Culloden’s Justin Conner caught a 49.84-inch catfish on the Ohio River in Mason County on January 11. Conner used cut shadows to catch the fish that broke the previous 47.75-inch length record. Mark Blauvelt continues to hold the weight record with a 59.74 pound blue catfish caught on the Ohio River in 2016.

Justin Conner with his state record Blue Catfish

Courtesy of the WV trade department

In October 2019, a man from Preston County set a state record for chain pickers.

Anglers who believe they have caught a state record fish should check the current records listed in the fishing regulations, available from licensing agents and online. Record fishing should be reported to the district’s fisheries biologist at the nearest DNR district office as soon as possible, officials said.