The first US case of Wuhan coronavirus has been reported; here's what you need to know

The first case of Wuhan coronavirus has been reported in the United States, in Washington State. A man in his thirties has contracted the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The new virus, which was first identified last month in Wuhan, China, has so far infected more than 300 people and killed six, in an epidemic that has been reported in five countries – including United States – The CDC confirmed that the man had traveled from Wuhan. The CDC has activated its emergency operations center and said it expects more cases in the U.S. What you need to know about the coronavirus It has infected more than 200 people since the start of the epidemic in Wuhan, China in December. Scientist Leo Poon, who first decoded the virus, believes it probably started in an animal and has spread to humans. “What we do know is that it causes pneumonia and then does not respond to antibiotic treatment, which is not surprising, but in terms of mortality, SARS kills 10% of people,” said Poon, virologist at the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong. The World Health Organization has offered advice to countries on how to prepare for it, including how to monitor for the sick and how to treat the patients. What is a coronavirus Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common to animals. In rare cases, they are what scientists call zoonotic, which means they can be transmitted from animals to humans, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms of coronaviruses Viruses can make people sick, usually with mild to moderate upper respiratory disease. , similar to a cold. Symptoms of coronavirus include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, possibly a headache, and possibly a fever, which may last for a few days. For those with weakened immune systems, the elderly and very young people, there is a chance that the virus can cause lower and much more serious respiratory disease like pneumonia or bronchitis. There are a handful of human coronaviruses that are known to be fatal. Middle East, also known as the MERS virus, has been reported for the first time in the Middle East. Is in 2012 and also causes respiratory problems, but these symptoms are much more severe. According to the CDC, three to four in 10 patients infected with MERS have died. Severe acute respiratory syndrome, also known as SARS, is the other coronavirus that can cause more severe symptoms. Identified for the first time in the province of Guangdong, in the south of China, according to the WHO, it causes respiratory problems but can also cause diarrhea, fatigue, shortness of breath, respiratory distress and renal failure. Depending on the age of the patient, the death rate from SARS varied from 0 to 50% of cases, the elderly being the most vulnerable. How does it spread? Viruses can spread by human contact with animals. Scientists believe that MERS started in camels, according to the WHO. With SARS, scientists suspected that civets were to blame. When it comes to human-to-human transmission of viruses, this often happens when someone comes into contact with the secretions of the infected person. Depending on the virulence of the virus, a cough, sneeze, or a handshake can cause exposure. The virus can also be spread by touching something an infected person has touched, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. Caregivers can sometimes be exposed while handling patient waste, depending on CDC Coronavirus treatment. There is no specific treatment. Most of the time, the symptoms go away on their own. Doctors can relieve symptoms by prescribing pain or fever medication. According to the CDC, a room humidifier or a hot shower can ease a sore throat or cough. Drink plenty of fluids, rest and sleep as much as possible. If symptoms are more severe than a standard cold, see your doctor.How can you There is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, at least not yet. Trials of a MERS vaccine are underway. You may be able to reduce your risk of infection by avoiding sick people. Try to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Wash your hands often with soap and water and for at least 20 seconds. If you are sick, stay at home and avoid crowds and contact with others. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and disinfect objects and surfaces you touch. Coronavirus and pregnancy In pregnant women, the most severe versions of the MERS and SARS coronaviruses can be severe. According to a 2014 study, a woman infected with MERS had a stillbirth. SARS-related illnesses were linked to cases of spontaneous abortion, maternal death and serious maternal illness, according to a 2004 study. Coronavirus and cats, dogs, dogs and other animals Animals can get coronaviruses and infections can become serious. Sometimes viruses can cause life-threatening illnesses. According to a 2011 study, feline infectious peritonitis can be caused in cats, and something called pantropic canine coronavirus can infect cats and dogs. Cats can get SARS, but none of the infected cats have developed symptoms, according to the study. Feline coronavirus is generally asymptomatic, but can cause mild diarrhea. Feline infectious peritonitis, or FIP, can cause flu-like symptoms for a cat, but can also be more severe for cats and can cause organ failure, but it is not contagious and does not spread from one animal to person or person to person. Studies show that canine coronaviruses that can impact cats and dogs can be fatal to dogs. These dog and cat viruses do not appear to spread to humans.

