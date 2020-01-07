Loading...

The record record Jason Flom is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with celebrity. As a teenager, he met Ike and Tina Turner, Pete Townshend and Elton John in the elevator of his friend’s building one night, all heading to the penthouse for Tommy’s release night.

“We tried to sneak into the party through the kitchen – it didn’t work,” he told Rolling Stone in this episode of The First Time.

Since then, Flom has held important positions at Atlantic and Capital Records, and in 1995 he founded his own label, Lava, helping to launch everyone’s career, from Matchbox Twenty and Paramore to Lorde and Greta Van Fleet.

“My first impression [of Lorde] is that she was quite introspective,” he recalls, “and behaved like a star even at the age of 15.”

Flom recently met Rolling Stone to discuss his career in the music industry, as well as his involvement in criminal justice reform. In 2016, he launched the Wrongful Conviction podcast with Jason Flom and used his platform to advocate against mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenses, attracting guests like Meek Mill, John Grisham and Kim Kardashian West.