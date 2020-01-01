The first snowfall of 2020 covers northern Utah

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The people of Utah woke up on Wednesday with an icy start of the new year, with a winter storm warning in much of northern Utah.

Snowfall covered the northernmost part of the state before covering Salt Lake City and its suburbs, which caused cars to slide down slippery roads.

Winter weather was expected to continue throughout the day, with snow waves planned to extend south toward Cedar City, according to KSL meteorologist Grant Wayman.

"If you really don't need to leave this morning, let the plows do their thing and stay at home," Wayman advised.

He said 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected in the valleys of northern Utah and up to 20 inches in the mountains. Temperatures are forecast to rise in the mid-30s.

Wednesday's icy conditions forced several cars to slide from I-15 in Sandy, the city's fire department wrote on Twitter, urging highway drivers to slow down.

Meanwhile, the Utah Avalanche Center warned of greater danger throughout the state.

"With the increase in avalanche conditions, we are going to have to go back a little. We need to give the snow time to adjust," said forecaster Trent Meisenheimer.

He warned winter sports enthusiasts to avoid steeper slopes than a 30% slope on Wednesday and the following days.

Additional snowfall is expected Thursday afternoon before warmer and sunny weather this weekend.

This story will be updated.