The first Snapdragon 865 phone is the ZTE Axon 10s Pro

Most people would have thought that the first Android phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset was the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. In fact, ZTE beat Samsung with the release of the ZTE Axon 10s Pro.

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro is now officially available. The smartphone only offers a bumped CPU compared to the previously released Axon 10 Pro. It comes with a 6.47-inch FHD + AMOLED display in the 19.5: 9 aspect ratio. It still comes with a dew drop recess and contains the same built-in fingerprint scanner that you can find on older siblings.

It comes with some impressive internals, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There is also a 4,000 mAh battery for a full day life.

With the new chipset, the Axon 10s Pro 5G is immediately ready for use, while the 10 Pro only offers 4G. There is also Wi-Fi 6 support that you can use to ensure a stable connection, whether you have a home connection, a 4G connection, or a 5G connection.

The setup of the rear-view camera remains untouched in this updated model and has a 48-megapixel main sensor. It is complemented by an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an effective 125-degree field of view. The selfie camera can take pictures at 20 megapixels.

While this is officially the first device to be launched with the Snapdragon 865 chipset, ZTE still has to confirm the price or a specific release date. Although it was announced first, it may not be the first product to hit the market – the Galaxy S20 series could say so.

