The first Snapdragon 865 phone has been announced. But it’s not a Samsung.

Samsung will announce its Galaxy S20 on 11 February and that phone will almost certainly have Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 chip on board.

But the Chinese ZTE has stolen a little Samsung’s thunder by announcing a smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 a few days earlier (via Android Authority).

The phone is called the ZTE Axon 10s Pro and is solid, but not fantastic in terms of other specifications; in fact it is pretty reminiscent of last year’s Axon 10 Pro. It has a curvy, 6.47-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,340 x 1080, a 48/20/12-megapixel camera on the back, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, 6 / 12GB fast, LPDDR5 RAM and 128 / 256GB storage.

The screen has a waterdrop notch in the middle (no fancy 3D scanning here, although face recognition is present) and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other highlights include stereo speakers, a 4000 mAh battery and the MiFavor10 software from ZTE in combination with Android 9 Pie.

But the Snapdragon 865 makes the phone interesting. It gives it 5G and makes it probably one of the fastest smartphones currently on the market.

Boasting ZTE about having the first Snapdragon 865 phone, however, is only on paper, since neither the price nor the release date for the Axon 10s Pro have been announced.

And while ZTE recently said it canceled its press conference at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month, the company later confirmed that it will be present at the show with new 5G devices. Maybe the Axon 10s Pro is one of them.

