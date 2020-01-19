The first reviews of the Genesis GV80 2021 arrive from Korea; Is it as high-end as Europeans?

Just a few days after its unveiling, the Genesis GV80 2021 (North America is supposed to have it as 2021MY) landed in the hands of journalists in South Korea.

While only a few of the SUV video reviews below are in English, they all provide us with a full overview of the GV80 which should go hand in hand with the BMW X5, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz’s GLE and the bestseller in the mid-size luxury segment, the Lexus RX.

In South Korea, the GV80 will initially be sold with a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbo diesel engine developing 274 hp (278 PS / 207 kW) and 434 lb-ft (589 Nm) coupled to an automatic transmission with eight reports. transmission. Interestingly, rear-wheel drive is standard on the GV80, but all-wheel drive with an all-terrain control system with sand, mud and snow modes is an option – again in South Korea, so we’ll have to wait and see what Genesis plans for other markets.

Two petrol engines will soon be added to the range. The entry-level gasoline engine will be a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine developing 300 hp and torque of 311 lb-ft (422 Nm). Above him in the family will be a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 with an impressive 375 hp and 390 lb-ft (530 Nm). These figures apply to the South Korean model.

Most of the video reviews presented offer a detailed overview of the GV80 cabin, which will be offered with two and three rows of seats. That’s fine, because as good as the powertrains on offer and as striking as the SUV looks from the outside, it may be the cabin that is making the headlines.

In the center of the dashboard is a huge, 14.5-inch, large-screen infotainment system that is thinner than any other we know on the market today. This screen is controlled by an intriguing touch control pad in the center console that supports handwriting recognition software. Another highlight of the interior is an incredibly detailed 3D parking aid system.

The Genesis GV80 will be launched in South Korea this month. Dates for its arrival in other markets have not yet been announced, but the luxury brand owned by Hyundai has said global sales will follow later this year. It is assumed that prices in the United States could start at just under $ 50,000 and reach $ 60,000 for the high-end model.

