The first look of the 2020 NFL Draft is 15.6 million, a new record

The first ever NFL Draft attracts huge numbers of prospects every year. This year, where players are stuck in their own homes and have such a great sports team, is no different.

The NFL announced that the first round had attracted 15.6 million viewers across ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes, making it easy to set a new record for streaming events.

Here is the official announcement of the NFL. pic.twitter.com/dxuyUpUPrj

– Ken Fang (@fangsbites) April 24, 2020

As for the network’s destruction, ESPN had 7.86 million viewers, followed by 5.69 million on the NFL Network, 1.72 million.

Network interruptions

– ESPN, 7.86 million (+ 62% from 4.86 million years ago)

– ABC, 5.69 million (+ 25% from 4.54M)

– NFL Net, 1.72 million (at least)

The remaining 400K or so is viewed on streaming or ESPN Deportes.

– Rick Porter (@rickporter) April 24, 2020

Numbers are up 37% from 2019 (11.1 million on the same network), and live on the previous record (2014, 12.4 million on ESPN and NFL Network) by 3 million viewers. On a fun note, the top three markets for the Draft are all in Ohio: Columbus (Ohio State has two of the top three players, with Joe Burrow going to OSU earlier before moving to LSU), Cleveland (a forced trade still puts an unfounded belief in the Draft every year, as well as Cincinnati (the Bengals had the first draft pick and took Burrow, an Ohio native).

Between the NFL Draft and the premiere of Last Dance last Sunday, ESPN finally got some news announcements after six weeks of classic games, traditional folktales, and SportsCenter. The good bye will not last forever, but with the other four Sunday races running through the middle of May, and a possible UFC show from Florida as soon as May rolls on, ESPN may be turning organs during the course of the disease.