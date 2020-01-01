The first look of "Lizzie McGuire" confirms the release of 2020 for the restart of Disney +

Loading...

(Photo via Disney)

Disney + gave the world a quick glimpse of what was going to happen on the platform for 2020 and it did not disappoint because Lizzie McGuire officially returns this year.

The streaming service publishes a mix of original movies and shows, as well as the nostalgic reboot.

Read more: Pierce The Veil and Kellin Quinn celebrate milestone in "King For A Day"

Disney + shared a video of some of their upcoming releases on Twitter revealing some of this year's releases. In the same way Toy story 4, The Lion King and Aladdin, Lizzie McGuire is also heading to the platform.

The original series premiered on January 21, 2001. It lasted two seasons, comprising 65 episodes, before ending in 2004. The show was also adapted into a feature film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in 2003.

In October, Hilary Duff confirmed that she and her original family would resume their roles. Robert Carradine and Hallie Todd return to represent his parents. Younger brother Matt will always be performed by Jake Thomas.

Later, she went to the official Disney + Instagram site to share her enthusiasm for the series. She addresses the return of her family before being completely interrupted by Lamberg who says: "The family is not complete without me. Gordo is back. "It also refers to the classic spin-off" What Dreams Are Made Of "before launching the logo for the new series.

Wandavision will also debut this year, although it was initially expected to drop in 2021.

The second season of The Mandalorian will also premiere on the streaming service with Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Check out the full preview of what will happen to Disney + below.

Isn't that what Vision 2020 means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here is a glimpse into our future regarding blockbusters and originals arriving at #DisneyPlus this year. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n

– Disney + (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020

More on Lizzie McGuire

Adults everywhere lost it when the news announced that Duff was going to resume his role as Lizzie McGuire for a Disney + reboot. First rumored at the end of 2018, the restart plans were confirmed at D23 Expo in August.

The original series and the derived feature film dominated the early 2000s. The show gave us a time capsule of legendary appearances adapted to the decade. Between Duff like McGuire and Lalaine like BFF Miranda Sanchez, the show highlighted some iconic hairstyles, including curls, color and beyond.

Lizzie McGuire's original series followed the titular character throughout her adolescence, expressing her true thoughts and emotions through a lively alter ego. Although we know that Duff will return alongside his original family, little has been revealed about this animated alter ego so far.

What will you be watching on Disney + this year? Let us know in the comments below!

See More: The 11 Most Punk Movies Of All Time

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010)