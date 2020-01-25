The first generation 4Runner was a different and in some ways better 4Runner

There used to be many options for people who wanted an SUV with a removable top. The Ford Bronco, the International Harvester Scout, the Chevy Blazer, the Dodge Ramcharger, the Suzuki Samurai and the Sidekick all had removable tops at one point.

The options are much more limited these days due to noise protection goals and security requirements. And although it would be nice to remove the top of my 4Runner, I’m not sure I’m ready to accept the modern convenience and reliability of a 35-year-old first-generation 4R. The top end is removable. All you need is a special tool called Sawzall that can only be used once. Not so with the first generation that had a top that could be easily removed and installed as long as you had a few friends with a mustache.

This classic MotorWeek test is a pretty good argument for the ’85 Toyota and indicates that “luxury can be found everywhere” with the velor seats and the thick carpet. I don’t have velor seats. It also comes with an altimeter and an inclinometer.

In this video, the 4Runner is referred to as a “smaller multi-purpose vehicle”. This is a pretty good description as the 4Runner was always well rounded. The first generation can serve a slightly larger purpose as it can become a truck if needed. Why wasn’t all this velor and use in later generations?

The new Ford Bronco is said to have a removable hood, which is quite exciting for those of us who don’t understand how a new Wrangler can easily sneak over $ 40,000. I think the Bronco will pull more buyers from the 4Runner than the Wrangler, especially considering that the current 4R generation is a decade old.

I hope Toyota is cooking a sixth generation for the competition. I also hope it has a removable top, an altimeter, and velor seats, but I don’t hold my breath.